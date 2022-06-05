ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Andre Drummond Discusses Mental Strength Needed to Play for Lakers

By Daniel Chavkin
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z7gru_0g1AyzPo00

The former Lakers center noticed the difference in expectations while playing in Los Angeles.

Andre Drummond’s time with the Lakers was short, playing in only 21 games to finish out the season last year, but it made an impact on him. The center explained that he learned how different it is playing for a team like Los Angeles with such high expectations, even if it wasn’t for long.

“Yeah the Lakers is exactly what you think it is man,” Drummond said, via Jefe Island . “You gotta be built differently to play for that organization. You gotta be mentally strong not even just on the court, but off the court too because there’s so much expectations to being a Laker and putting that purple and gold on.”

Drummond added that Lakers fans are also a unique group, confirming that they get on players who they think aren’t performing to the standard. However, Drummond understands why fans have that mindset.

“If you don’t meet that expectation they will let you know you’re not worthy enough to wear that jersey,” he said. “So you’ve got to play to the best of your ability and play hard each and every night regardless of win, lose or draw. You gotta just play hard. That’s what they respect.”

In his 21 games with Los Angeles, Drummond averaged 11.9 points and 10.2 rebounds. He also played in five playoff games, accumulating nine 9.0 points and 11.0 rebounds during the Lakers first-round loss to Phoenix in 2021.

Drummond signed with the Sixers in the offseason, then was traded to the Nets at the deadline. However, he still would have liked more time in Los Angeles.

“I wish I had a chance to really connect with those guys and really do something,” he said. “But everything happens for a reason. The Lakers situation was fun, though, I had a lot of fun being there.”

More NBA Coverage:

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Rasheed Wallace Reportedly Makes Decision On Lakers Job

Former NBA All-Star Rasheed Wallace is coming off a strong year as an assistant at Memphis in college basketball. But amid rumors that he's being eyed by the Lakers to join Darvin Ham's staff, will he return to the NBA?. The answer is yes. According to NBA insider Shams Charania,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juwan Howard
Person
Andre Drummond
Person
Darvin Ham
Larry Brown Sports

Darvin Ham set to add former All-Star to Lakers staff?

New Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham may be adding a big name to his coaching staff, at least according to one person who would know. Former NBA All-Star Rasheed Wallace is likely to be a part of Ham’s staff in Los Angeles, according to Memphis Tigers coach Penny Hardaway. Hardaway has some knowledge of Wallace’s plans, as Wallace served on Hardaway’s Memphis staff last season.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Michael Jordan Rejected Prominent Actor's Request To Play Him

Earlier this week, Hollywood A-lister Idris Elba admitted that he was shut down by one of the most prominent athletes in sports history. During an interview with Complex, Elba revealed that he approached Michael Jordan about playing the role of arguably the best basketball player ever. Unfortunately for Elba - and the fans who would want to see that movie - Jordan said "no."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Playoff Games#Nba Finals#Sixers
ClutchPoints

Jalen Rose’s Net Worth in 2022

Jalen Rose’s net worth in 2022 is $50 million. Rose is a retired professional basketball player who has won Most Improved Player of the Year and made the All-Rookie team. He currently works as a sports analyst. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Jalen Rose’s net worth in 2022.
NBA
FanSided

Norman Powell shares video of white woman harassing him at his gym

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell was harassed at a gym in Las Vegas by a white woman who asserted he was not “American” due to his race. Unfortunately, NBA celebrity too often comes with fan harassment, whether it’s on social media or in person. And for Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell, it came in the form of a white woman claiming that he was “not American” because of the music he was listening to at a Las Vegas gym.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Michael Jordan Is Reportedly Set To Meet With Prominent Coach

Michael Jordan has the pivotal task of finding the Charlotte Hornets' next head coach. According to a report, he's considering a prominent name in the sport. Jordan will reportedly be meeting with longtime former NBA head coach Mike D'Antoni for the Hornets' head coach position later this week. D'Antoni has...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Larry Brown Sports

Darvin Ham letting go of several notable names on Lakers staff

Darvin Ham is immediately kicking off a reign of terror with the Los Angeles Lakers … sort of. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday that the new Lakers head coach Ham has informed several notable assistant coaches on the team that they will not be retained. Namely, David Fizdale, Mike Penberthy, and John Lucas III are being let go. But Ham is reportedly keeping assistants Phil Handy and Quinton Crawford from predecessor Frank Vogel’s staff.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Shareef O'Neal Staying In Draft: NBA World Reacts

One of Shaquille O'Neal's sons is potentially going to be picked in the 2022 NBA Draft. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, LSU junior Shareef O'Neal is eligible to be selected in this year's draft. There was a prior list of withdrawals that mistakingly included O'Neal but it was fixed.
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

73K+
Followers
34K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy