Pippa Middleton expecting third child: report

By Kate Feldman, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago

Pippa Middleton brought her own party to the Queen’s jubilee: a baby bump.

The younger sister of Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, is pregnant again, People reported Sunday, a day after the 38-year-old mother of two sparked speculation in a green dress at the “Party at the Palace” concert outside of Buckingham Palace Saturday.

Middleton and husband James Matthews, a 46-year-old hedge fund manager, welcomed son Arthur in October 2018 and daughter Grace in March 2021.

The new baby, whenever he or she arrives, will join George, Charlotte and Louis, their royal cousins from Kate and Prince William.

Middleton has been joining in on the Jubilee festivities to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s 70th year on the throne. Saturday night’s concert, which included Elton John, George Ezra, Duran Duran, Alicia Keys and Rod Stewart, was attended by more than 22,000 people.

The Queen, meanwhile, has been absent for several days after experiencing “discomfort.”

