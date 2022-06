The Utah Jazz and Chicago Bulls both were teams that entered the 2021-22 NBA season with high expectations, but failed to make it out of the first-round of the playoffs. With both teams being in win-now mode, everything will need to be on the table when it comes to considering potential roster changes after underachieving. There are clear flaws with their respective rosters that could be addressed.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO