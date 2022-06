When summer school opened with 350 students at Rymfire Elementary Monday, a Flagler County Sheriff’s school resource deputy was on duty, as has been the case in previous summer sessions. The deputy wasn’t there because the school district had originally planned to request the presence, but because Sheriff Rick Staly ordered that a deputy be posted there and the district be billed for it, whether the district wanted it or not.

FLAGLER COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO