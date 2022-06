BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City man accused of breaking into a car to steal thousands of dollars in Magic: The Gathering cards then trying to sell them has accepted a plea deal. Dana R. Cunningham, 35, on Monday, June 6, appeared before Bay County Circuit Judge Harry P. Gill and pleaded no contest to one count of receiving and concealing between $1,000 and $20,000 in stolen property. The felony is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of $10,000 or three times the value of what was stolen.

BAY CITY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO