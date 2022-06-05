Watch Guns N’ Roses Play ‘Reckless Life,’ Original ‘You’re Crazy’ Live for First Time in 30 Years

Click here to read the full article.

Guns N’ Roses staged their first gig of 2022 Saturday night in Portugal, where the reunited rockers busted out a pair of classics for the first time in three decades as well as debuted a new AC/DC cover.

Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan and company — whose initial return to the stage at Welcome to Rockville was struck down by thunderstorms last week — delivered the first shakeup in their 2022 setlist when they ripped into “Reckless Life,” a fiery Hollywood Rose cut from the live half of their Lies EP, for the first time since 1993.

AC/DC covers have been a mainstay of the reunited GNR’s set since Rose’s stint as AC/DC’s singer — the band has frequently performed “Whole Lotta Rosie” and “Riff Raff” — and at the Portugal show, Guns N’ Roses added Highway to Hell’s “Walk All Over You” to the rotation for the first time; according to setlist.fm , GNR also soundchecked “Back in Black” prior to the concert.

However, the biggest surprise came during the encore, when GNR performed the Appetite for Destruction version of “You’re Crazy” for the first time since 1991; the acoustic rendition of the track, originally from Lies , had long been a part of the band’s set, but GNR hadn’t played its faster, more raucous predecessor from their 1987 debut in over 30 years.

Guns N’ Roses will spend the majority of 2022 on the road abroad, touring Europe, South America, Mexico and Australia and New Zealand before year’s end.