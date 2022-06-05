ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Several arrested as Hong Kong police restrict public commemoration of Tiananmen Square anniversary

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R8Q59_0g1AxOEU00

Hong Kong police said that six people were arrested near Victoria Park on Saturday (4 June), as public commemoration of the Tiananmen Square massacre was restricted.

It has been 33 years since Chinese troops opened fire on student protesters in Beijing.

UK documents released in 2017 estimated that at least 10,000 people died.

Vigils were held every year up until 2020, when the national security law was introduced.

Public commemoration to mark the 33rd anniversary was effectively banned, with officials citing coronavirus restrictions.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Dozens of people including 50 children poisoned from chemical leak in ‘Chilean Chernobyl’ region

A case of suspected sulphur dioxide poisoning has been reported in two towns in central Chile this week, including 50 schoolchildren. Twelve children and four adults in the town of Quintero were reportedly sent to the hospital, according to a statement from the local government. There are no reports of any deaths.The town of Puchuncaví was also affected, reports Reuters.The source of the pollution is believed to be a nearby copper smelting and refining facility run by Codelco, a state-owned copper company. A statement from the group on Wednesday said that production at their Ventanas facility stopped on Monday after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Vigil for British journalist and indigenous affairs official missing in Amazon

A vigil will be held in central London on Thursday for a British journalist and an Indigenous affairs official who are missing in the Amazon as Brazilian police question a man over their disappearance.Well-wishers are expected to gather outside the Brazilian Embassy at around 8am carrying large images of Dom Phillips and Bruno Araujo Pereira.The two men vanished from a remote part of the rainforest more than three days ago, having reportedly last been seen early on Sunday in the Sao Rafael community.A letter is then set be handed over to the Brazilian ambassador urging them to ask the country’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

North Korea opens major party meeting amid nuke test signs

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has convened a political conference where he’s expected to review state affairs, including a COVID-19 outbreak, and possibly address relations with Washington and Seoul amid his revived nuclear brinkmanship. The plenary meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party’s Central Committee that began Wednesday in the capital, Pyongyang, may last several days, the official Korean Central News Agency said Thursday.The meeting comes amid signs North Korea is preparing for its first nuclear test explosion in nearly five years, which would further escalate a provocative streak in weapons demonstrations this year that has included multiple tests...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

687K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy