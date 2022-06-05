Photos: A Great Day in the Stoke

The inaugural event, called A Great Day in the Stoke, was designed to create a safe space for Black surfers to connect and compete, recognize and award leaders in the community, provide free surf lessons, and capture a group photo similar to "A Great Day in Harlem" (1958) and "A Great Day in Hip-Hop" (1998).
A Great Day in the Stoke was intended to inspire the Black community to feel welcome in the water and to experience and share the joy of surfing the waves safely as well as paying homage to veteran Black surfers who have been surfing since the 1950s.
Los Angeles, California, USA is an excellent destination for a family vacation, thanks to the many great things to see and do. Often referred to as the world’s entertainment capital, Los Angeles County has a great selection of beaches, museums, movie studios, restaurants, theme parks, and more. You will...
The city of Laguna Beach finally approved the Grosses’ glass structure. Bill Gross and Amy Schwartz; Blo. Bond King Bill Gross has finally won the turf war against his neighbor over a million dollar art installation at the billionaire’s California beachfront home. After a lengthy legal battle, the...
If you need a break from WeHo and Palm Springs is too far, not to worry, because just 25 miles south of LA lies the port city of Long Beach, a long-standing bastion of LGBTQ culture. Since the 1950s, gay bars like The Patch and Oceania (which reopened in 1972 as the now-closed Club Ripples) offered safety and community during a time when anti-LGBTQ police raids were still common. There’s also long-running and former lesbian bar Que Sera, where Melissa Etheridge took the stage in the 1980s. Today, the city has blossomed into a destination that celebrates all members of the community. The current mayor, Robert Garcia, is an out and proud gay man and also the first Latino to hold office in Long Beach.
"A People’s Guide to Orange County" is an alternative tour guide that documents sites of oppression, resistance, struggle and transformation in Orange County, California. The following series of stories explores moments of resistance and social activism despite Orange County's reputation for its conservatism. In 1975, a school was dedicated...
When: Thursdays at 5 p.m., June 23 through Aug. 25. Where: Craig Regional Park, Mason Regional Park, Irvine Regional Park, Mile Square Regional Park, and Bluff Park at Salt Creek Beach. Why: Free parking, free live music, and a summer evening in the parks are great reasons to meet up...
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who defied police defunders and vaccine mandates, survived Tuesday’s primary but will have to head to a runoff in November to defend his re-election. The Associated Press reported that Villanueva won 34% of the vote – shy of the 50% margin required for...
As many readers may know, the long-awaited $400 million revitalization of the historic Dana Point Harbor is set to begin this summer. But what many may not understand is the unique yet highly successful funding formula behind it: a 66-year public-private partnership (P3) among the County of Orange, Dana Point Harbor Partners LLC (DPHP) and DPHP Drystack LLC. Both DPHP entities are comprised of Burnham Ward Properties, which will revitalize the restaurants, retail, and public spaces; Bellwether Financial Group, which will revitalize The Marina at Dana Point; and R.D. Olson Development, which will create two world-class hotels.
June 7 is Election Day in California. No state races have captivated voters. This leaves local contests to drive turnout. The two most high-profile local elections are the attempted recall of San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin and the Los Angeles mayor’s race. Here’s how we see both.
Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (June 5) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. June gloom aside, hope you enjoy the day. Things To Do For Sunday. SmorgasBURGER -> This Sunday, Smorgasburg will host the first ever,...
The Los Angeles Angels unveiled City Connect uniforms inspired by Southern California's beach and surf culture. The uniforms will make their on-field debut Saturday when the Angels take on the New York Mets. "In Southern California, there are few things more synonymous with summer than days at the beach and...
Artist and writer Scot Sothern first came to prominence during the 1980s, with the unique combination of photographs and stories in LOWLIFE — a project chronicling the lives and times of Los Angeles sex workers. Proving himself a fearless and unflinching chronicler of the challenging stories of society’s subcultures — including the one from which he personally escaped — in his long career in words and images, including in books and VICE Magazine, Sothern has pursued a compelling combination of controversy and empathy. His current exhibition and this week’s book launch at These Days gallery pair early, deeply personal work with a recent, politically charged series in visceral mixed media works that speak to an America grappling with change that is not always for the better.
The Orange County Chapter of CHILDHELP, based on Newport Beach, raised over $500,000 net at the 40thth annual Childhelp Rich Saul Memorial Golf Classic at the Monarch Beach Golf Links in Dana Point on Thursday May 12. This was a very special year as it marked the 10th anniversary to...
If perchance through business, pleasure or necessity (as I was) you find yourself in southern California for an extended period, you will soon tire of trips to the ocean and viewing cute communities made up of closely packed, expensive houses (median price of $1.1 million) and seek something different. The closed El Toro Marine Air Base (currently undergoing redevelopment) intrigues me. However, it's off-limits to the public.
