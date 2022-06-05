Photos: A Great Day in the Stoke

Cherif Fall, surf champion of Senegal, goes airborne off a big wave during the surfing competition at "A Great Day in the Stoke" at Huntington Beach. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Huntington Beach hosted what organizers called the "largest gathering of Black surfers in history," with a morning surf competition entry, free yoga lessons, and free surf lessons.

The inaugural event, called A Great Day in the Stoke, was designed to create a safe space for Black surfers to connect and compete, recognize and award leaders in the community, provide free surf lessons, and capture a group photo similar to "A Great Day in Harlem" (1958) and "A Great Day in Hip-Hop" (1998).

A Great Day in the Stoke was intended to inspire the Black community to feel welcome in the water and to experience and share the joy of surfing the waves safely as well as paying homage to veteran Black surfers who have been surfing since the 1950s.

Nathan Fluellen, center, founder of "A Great Day in the Stoke," high-fives surfers posing for group photos during the event near the Huntington Beach pier on Saturday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Matthew Oliveira, 10, runs out to compete in the junior surf competition. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Danielle Forbes of Los Angeles catches her first wave as instructors cheer her on. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Kayiita Johnson, right, bumps fists with a fellow surfer as they head out to compete at "A Great Day in the Stoke" in Huntington Beach on Saturday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Event founder Nathan Fluellen gets a hug from Kellee Edwards during the surf competition. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Daniel Kelly of Huntington Beach, takes his turn dancing in the crowd at the Pier Plaza during "A Great Day in the Stoke." (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Surfers line up for a group photo at Huntington Beach. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .