ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swatara Township, PA

One wounded from overnight shooting in Swatara Township

By James Wesser
abc27.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSWATARA TOWNSHIP Pa. (WHTM) — Police are actively investigating a shooting that occurred during the overnight hours in Swatara Township on Sunday, June 5. According to the Swatara Police Department, at around 3 a.m., officers were...

www.abc27.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc27.com

Pennsylvania man waiting for pizza gets stabbed by neighbor; police

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators charged a man with attempted homicide after they say he stabbed his neighbor multiple times. According to the Borough of Berwick Police Department, on May 7, 2022, around 2:30 p.m. officers responded to the 1200 block of Spring Garden Avenue for the report of a stabbing.
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

Man in custody after Plains Township standoff

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An emergency response team (SERT) responded to a scene that shut down a road in Luzerne County. Police responded to an active incident on Jumper Road in Plains Township, causing them to shut down the area around 3:00 p.m. Eyewitness News is told by sources close to the investigation that […]
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg police looking for men suspected of shooting innocent bystander

Harrisburg police are asking for the public’s help identifying two men they say were involved in a downtown shooting last month that critically injured a woman. The woman, who is in her 30s, was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition after the May 22 shooting, police said. Lt. Kyle Gautsch said the woman, who was not the intended target, is expected to survive her injuries.
HARRISBURG, PA
wdac.com

Woman Attacked In Lancaster County Home

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police arrested a man after he attacked a 72-year-old woman in her Lancaster County home. On Monday at 5;21 a.m., West Lampeter Township Police responded to the 2800 block of Willow Street Pike. Upon arriving, the woman reported that a man entered her residence through an unlocked window and physically forced her on the floor pushing her head on the floor repeatedly. A neighbor heard the commotion and intervened. The male suspect fled and was seen traveling north on Willow Street Pike in a black Acura sedan. The neighbor subsequently saw the suspect vehicle in the parking lot of the Turkey Hill at 863 Village Road. Officers responded to that location and arrested the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Daniel Crews of Midlothian, VA. He was charged with burglary, aggravated assault, DUI, and terroristic threats. He was committed to Lancaster County Prison on $500,000.00 cash bail.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Swatara Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Swatara Township, PA
Crime & Safety
abc27.com

Suspects wanted for theft and fraud in Mechanicsburg

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Silver Spring Township are investigating a theft that occurred at the Wegmans on Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County. According to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, two suspects entered the store on May 31 and stole a wallet from a victim’s purse. The victim later received a notification from her bank saying that her credit card was used at Walmart, also located on Carlisle Pike.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Police looking for two missing Pennsylvania children

WYOMISSING BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – The Wyomissing Borough Police Department in Berks County is searching for two children believed to be at special risk of harm or injury. Braelyn King is a 5-year-old black male weighing 61 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Aaliah King, a 4-year-old black female, weighs 47 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

One person injured Steelton shooting

DAUPHIN COUNTY — One person was injured in a shooting in Steelton over the weekend. On June 5 at around 4 p.m., police received a report of a shooting in the 400 block of Pine Street. When officers arrived, there weren't any victims at the scene. A local hospital...
STEELTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Whtm#Det
abc27.com

Police recover drugs, cash during York County traffic stop

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in York County announced the seizure of a large sum of cash and an assortment of drugs. According to West Manchester Township Police, two officers conducted a traffic stop on Roosevelt Avenue last Friday. During the stop officials say the officers uncovered $1,000 in cash appearing to be comprised of $20 bills.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Waynesboro Police investigating stabbing

WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Waynesboro are investigating a stabbing that happened on Tuesday. Waynesboro Police say the incident happened on June 7 at a residence in the unit block of Locust Street. Police did not say how many people were injured or how severe the injuries may have been. A description of the suspect was also not immediately available.
WAYNESBORO, PA
abc27.com

Chambersburg Police announce the use of body cameras

CHAMBERSBURG, PA. (WHTM) — The Chambersburg Police department has announced that they will be launching a new body-worn camera program for its officers. Get the latest news, sports, weather, and breaking news with the abc27 Newsletters. Sign up today!. According to the Chambersburg Police Department, officers will use the...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wdac.com

Man Charged For Recording Restroom Activity

CONESTOGA – A Lancaster County man is facing charges after recording a woman in a restroom with his cell phone. It happened March 18 of this year in the 2600 block of River Road in Conestoga. It was reported to police that 33-year-old Terry Miller of Columbia was using his phone after the victim located it after she observed the recording on his phone. The victim immediately deleted the recording. Miller was interviewed and admitted recording the woman. The phone was seized and a search warrant executed for video content. The search yielded another recording of an unknown female using the restroom. As a result of the investigation, Manor Township Police charged him with two counts of invasion of privacy.
CONESTOGA, PA
WGAL

Vehicle collides with horse-and-buggy near Lititz

LITITZ, Pa. — A horse was killed and one person was injured in a crash involving a horse-and-buggy Wednesday morning in Lancaster County. The crash happened on Clay Road near Lititz. Police on the scene said the driver of an SUV was blinded by the sun and struck the...
LITITZ, PA
WBRE

Shots fired during Edwardsville home invasion

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- Monday evening, just after 10 pm, police were dispatched to East Grove Street in Edwardsville after a reported home invasion and shots fired. Once on scene police reportedly found multiple bullet casings, and the suspect fled before police could arrive. According to police on scene, a neighbor told police they heard […]
EDWARDSVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Shots fired in early morning hours

Williamsport, Pa. — The Williamsport Bureau of Police reported an investigation into shots being fired at approximately 2:43 a.m. on June 7 near the 700 block of Market Street. Officers said they arrived on scene and discovered evidence of several shots being fired. An investigation at the scene failed to turn up any gun shot injuries or reports. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Agent Brittany Alexander at 570-327-7586 or through email at balexander@cityofwilliamsport.org.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
PennLive.com

Woman charged in hit-and-run death of Pa. man on scooter: police

An 18-year-old Lancaster County woman turned herself in to police on Tuesday in connection with a hit and run that killed a man on a scooter in April. The crash occurred around 7 a.m. in the 1800 block of Rockvale Road, where first responders found an unresponsive man on the side of the road with serious head injuries. A damaged foot-powered scooter was near the man, but there were no witnesses to confirm the man had been on it when he was hit.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy