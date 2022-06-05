Wall Street Journal slams media for heaping credibility on anti-DeSantis whistleblower

A spokesperson for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has retroactively registered as an agent of a foreign politician—but only after getting a call from the Department of Justice. Christina Pushaw belatedly disclosed a two-year stint working for Mikheil Saakashvili, who served as Georgia’s president from 2004 to 2013, after the DOJ contacted her, her attorney told The Washington Post. The DOJ’s request is a standard enforcement mechanism under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, one expert told The Post. In her disclosure, filed Monday, Pushaw wrote that she worked for Saakashvili from 2018 to 2020 and her duties included “perception management, public relations, and preparation and dissemination of informational materials to an international audience, including U.S. persons and entities.” She made $25,000 and had a free six-week stay in an apartment owned by Saakashvili’s associate, her attorney said. Pushaw became DeSantis’ press secretary in mid-2021.
