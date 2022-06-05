ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Wall Street Journal slams media for heaping credibility on anti-DeSantis whistleblower

By Hanna Panreck
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wall Street Journal editorial board slammed the media on Friday for lending credibility to former state health department employee Rebekah Jones, who claimed that she was fired for refusing to alter COVID-19 data in Florida. Jones claimed in 2020 that she was fired from her position in the...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Guy Benson Slams LGBT Democrat Politicians For Demanding Jewish Organization Cancel DeSantis Speech In NYC

Guy slammed a group of Democrat politicians trying to censor Florida Governor Ron DeSantis by saying,. “They absolutely should not try to use their official positions of power. To do what they’re trying to do. Which is a concerted effort at government censorship. It’s outrageous. It’s actually disgusting. And I’d be interested to hear from legal experts if maybe there are some First Amendment issues at play here. And they should absolutely stop trying to pretend that they represent everyone in the community. And expressing their over-the-top. Cartoonish outrage on behalf of people like me who do not share it at all. Speak for yourself. Don’t you dare try to speak for me because you don’t.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Desantis’ Spokeswoman Registers as Agent of Foreign Politician After DOJ Inquiry

A spokesperson for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has retroactively registered as an agent of a foreign politician—but only after getting a call from the Department of Justice. Christina Pushaw belatedly disclosed a two-year stint working for Mikheil Saakashvili, who served as Georgia’s president from 2004 to 2013, after the DOJ contacted her, her attorney told The Washington Post. The DOJ’s request is a standard enforcement mechanism under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, one expert told The Post. In her disclosure, filed Monday, Pushaw wrote that she worked for Saakashvili from 2018 to 2020 and her duties included “perception management, public relations, and preparation and dissemination of informational materials to an international audience, including U.S. persons and entities.” She made $25,000 and had a free six-week stay in an apartment owned by Saakashvili’s associate, her attorney said. Pushaw became DeSantis’ press secretary in mid-2021.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

DeSantis defends press secretary from 'smear' reporting of foreign work

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis chastised "smear" pieces on his press secretary after it was reported she belatedly registered as a foreign agent. The Republican, who is in the middle of a reelection campaign, defended his spokeswoman of roughly a year now, Christina Pushaw, during a public appearance Wednesday. “I am...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
MSNBC

Why a grand jury looking into secret White House docs at Mar-a-Lago is so serious

The New York Times, citing two people who’d been briefed on the matter, reported Thursday the convening of a federal grand jury that is investigating the handling of 15 boxes of classified White House documents that were squirreled away at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s Florida home. It’s easy to understand why this reporting didn’t lead most newscasts that day given the more dramatic story of the decision by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2001, attack on the U.S. Capitol to subpoena five sitting members of Congress. But that story shouldn’t distract us from the big news that a grand jury has reportedly been impaneled to find out how and why national secrets were packed up in Washington and parked in Palm Beach.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Rebekah Jones
Person
Chris Cuomo
Rolling Stone

Election Coup Lawyer Trying to Shield Handwritten Trump Notes from Jan. 6 Committee

Click here to read the full article. John Eastman, the right-wing lawyer close to former President Donald Trump who authored a memo outlining how to overturn the 2020 election, is seeking to shield from the House Jan. 6 committee two “hand-written notes” from Trump about “information that he thought might be useful” for an anticipated court battle over the election results. Politico first reported the news Friday, citing a court filing. That filing also reveals that Eastman regularly communicated with Trump in the lead-up to the Jan. 6 insurrection. This occurred either “directly with President Trump by phone and by email...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wall Street Journal#Inspector#R#Npr#Coronavirus Data
Fox News

Biden executive order defunds the police by another name

Between historic surges in violent crime, frequent calls to "defund the police," and a deluge of soft-on-crime policies emanating from the Democratic Party on a regular basis, President Joe Biden’s recent signing of an executive order that ostensibly advances "effective" policing and strengthens "public safety" likely came as a relief to many Americans.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Pelosi-backed candidate who attacked US as 'AmeriKKKa' and called to 'deconstruct' police wins Dem primary

FIRST ON FOX: A Democratic congressional candidate backed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., attacked the U.S. as "AmeriKKKa" and called for the deconstruction of the police and economy. Gabe Vasquez, one of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee's (DCCC) "coveted Red to Blue program" candidates, won the Democratic nomination Tuesday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health

Comments / 0

Community Policy