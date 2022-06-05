ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Ukraine Refugees Near 7 Million in 100 Days

By Khaleda Rahman
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

Just over a hundred days into Russia's invasion of Ukraine , close to 7 million Ukrainians have fled the country.

The U.N. refugee agency UNHCR estimates that about 6.98 million people have left the country since Russian troops rolled into Ukaine on February 24.

But some 2.1 million people have returned to Ukraine as fighting has subsided in some areas, according to the agency's figures.

The UNHCR estimates there are 4.7 million refugees from Ukraine recorded across Europe as the continent's worst armed conflict in decades continues.

Ukrainian refugees poured into neighboring counties, with some 3.7 million estimated to have crossed the border into Poland, before moving on to other parts of Europe and the world.

According to UNHCR's estimates, Poland currently has 1.14 million refugees while more than a million are recorded to be in Russia.

Some 780,000 refugees are now in Germany, while 361,560 have traveled to the Czech Republic and another 125,907 are in Italy. About 37,400 are in the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, the U.N.'s International Organization for Migration's latest report estimates that as of May 23, there were more than 7.1 million internally displaced people in Ukraine— down from 8 million earlier in May.

"The situation is very fluid, and the outlook for the innocent victims of this brutal and senseless war is fragile," Karolina Lindholm Billing, UNHCR's representative in Ukraine, said during a press briefing on Friday.

"People are still fleeing fighting, others remain in the places they fled to in the last 100 days; some are already returning to rebuild their homes. I also met some people who had returned, then decided it was unsafe and had to flee again."

Billing said the agency was continuing to focus on providing shelter, counselling and essential items to those fleeing their homes as well as delivering aid through humanitarian convoys to those sheltering in hard-hit areas.

"As we continue trying to reach those cowering in bomb shelters in areas under heavy shelling with emergency assistance, we are also scaling up support to help the displaced in the medium to longer-term; to lay the ground for recovery and durable solutions," Billing said.

"Protection support must be at the centre of our response, as the risks and needs are mounting. Everyone is traumatized.

"Psychosocial counselling is essential for recovery. The needs are huge. Some have fled without their ID or civil documents and need help to receive new ones to access rights and services. Risks of exploitation, abuse and harmful coping strategies are also increasing, as destitution rises."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SysgA_0g1AxFHx00

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

New footage of Putin bizarrely twisting his foot - which even causes Tajikistan president to stare at the odd movement - adds further weight to rumours about Vladimir's health

New footage of Vladimir Putin bizarrely twisting his foot and seemingly struggling with jerky leg movements has further stoked rumours the Russian President may be experiencing a sharp decline in health. The clip, taken yesterday as Putin met with his counterpart from Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, showed the Russian leader's left...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Help Refugees#Europe#Ukrainians#U N#Unhcr#Russian
The Independent

After 3 months of war, life in Russia has profoundly changed

When Vladimir Putin announced the invasion of Ukraine, war seemed far away from Russian territory. Yet within days the conflict came home — not with cruise missiles and mortars but in the form of unprecedented and unexpectedly extensive volleys of sanctions by Western governments and economic punishment by corporations.Three months after the Feb. 24 invasion, many ordinary Russians are reeling from those blows to their livelihoods and emotions. Moscow’s vast shopping malls have turned into eerie expanses of shuttered storefronts once occupied by Western retailers.McDonald’s — whose opening in Russia in 1990 was a cultural phenomenon, a shiny modern convenience...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Fury as Putin swimsuit-wearing Russian model is allowed on the Cannes red carpet after backing the Ukraine war and cutting up her Chanel bags in protest at Western sanctions

The Cannes Film Festival has been slammed for allowing pro-Putin influencer and model onto the red carpet. Victoria Bonya, 42, posted pictures snapped of her attending the event, despite organisers restricting access to Russians with Kremlin links. A video from Variety shows the arrival of the model, businesswoman and influencer,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Homeless
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Russia turns on Putin: Politicians demand ‘immediate withdrawal’ from Ukraine as 100 servicemen are fired for refusing to take part in the invasion

A veteran Russian legislator has issued an appeal to Vladimir Putin to stop military action, bring his troops home and end the war in Ukraine. Communist deputy Leonid Vasyukevich, 69, blasted the use of Moscow’s servicemen in Ukraine, as a Russian court dismissed more than 100 national guardsmen in the first case of soldiers refusing to fight in Ukraine as politicians demanded the army return home.
POLITICS
Fox News

Russia has signaled intent to end 'current phase' of invasion, cut losses with Kherson referendum: expert

Russia has potentially signaled intent to end the invasion of Ukraine and integrate the Kherson region, an intelligence expert told Fox News Digital. Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told journalists that "residents of Kherson must decide for themselves" whether they will "appeal" for "integration of the region into the Russian territory," according to TASS.
POLITICS
rigzone.com

This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War

If Russia had not invaded Ukraine, crude oil prices would be well below $100 per barrel now. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered think, according to a new report by the company, which outlined that the war is adding around $20 per barrel to prices. “To continue to support...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
983K+
Followers
96K+
Post
857M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy