With the 2021/22 reaching it's conclusion last month, Manchester City have now finalised their plans for a pre-season trip to the United States ahead of the 2022/23 campaign. With the Covid-19 pandemic hampering the world of football - and the wider global population - for the last three years, foreign pre-season tours for the sport’s elite clubs have been few and far between and in many cases, non-existent since 2019.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO