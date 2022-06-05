ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

Catch Steak Is Bringing Its Modern Take on Classic Steakhouses to West Hollywood

By Andy Wang
Robb Report
Robb Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YZPmh_0g1Awa5x00

Click here to read the full article.

When Catch Steak opens in West Hollywood on Monday, June 6, diners will find ultra-premium American beef, hard-to-find Japanese Wagyu and plenty of dishes for guests who don’t want to eat steak . And as always, Catch Hospitality Group co-founders Mark Birnbaum and Eugene Remm are considering three crucial elements as they create a total-package restaurant.

“Food, service and vibe,” Birnbaum says. “That’s what we think Catch is. We repeat it all the time.”

Catch Steak is a new-school steakhouse , where meals don’t have to weigh you down, the mood is festive, there are tableside presentations without unnecessary fussiness, and the quality of food remains high even though the room might be a total scene with celebrities, tastemaking influencers and big groups of party-hearty guests who have various dining preferences. The ambitious restaurant will be open for dinner seven days a week, with hours from 5:30 pm to midnight.

“We may do four or five, six, seven hundred covers, but we’re still doing everything the right way, the old-school kind of way,” says corporate chef Michael Vignola, who is charbroiling tomahawks and porterhouses on Montague broilers that can get turned up to 1,800 degrees.

But Vignola stresses that the menu at Catch Steak (which also has locations in New York and Aspen) is built around smaller cuts, which are cooked on one-and-a-half-inch solid steel plates above the custom-fitted broilers.

“Catch is a really modern approach to a classic steakhouse,” Vignola says. ”We kind of got away from that old-school mentality of the big burly cuts that are carved on a cart. Everybody really focuses on what they’re putting in their bodies now, and we understand that. So if you look at our menu, you’ll see smaller cuts. You’ll see the large-format cuts on the bottom. But on our core menu, nothing’s really over 12 ounces, and that’s really where we wanted to live. We really believe we can give you less if we’re giving you the best quality.”

Catch Steak has two butchers at Chicago-based supplier Allen Brothers that are hand-cutting beef for the restaurant.

“We’re only buying prime beef and only the top 2 percent of prime beef,” Vignola says. “Our meat is extremely trimmed down. There’s no ancillary fat, no extra gristle. It’s really focused and concise in the size and shape.”

At the same time, Vignola recognizes the importance of the traditional steakhouse flavors and textures that are built around grain-fed, corn-finished beef.

“I really wanted that classic old-school American mouthfeel that you get in a great steak,” he says.

For those craving something different, there’s a chili-rubbed grass-fed New York strip. Catch Steak also serves coveted Japanese cuts, including snow beef from Hokkaido, olive-fed beef from Kagawa and true A5 Kobe beef from Hyogo, which can be ordered individually or as a flight of all three.

Non-steak options include chilled seafood, Dover sole, mushroom-crusted salmon, sushi rolls, spicy baked clams, roasted langoustines, sizzling shrimp, a soy-based vegetarian riff on chicken Parmesan (which both Vignola and Birnbaum highly recommend) and sides like a twice-baked potato that can be topped with osetra caviar. Vignola enjoys being in Los Angeles , where he can serve top-tier produce like California tomatoes that he pairs with Harry’s Berries strawberry jam.

Tableside theatrics include smoked cocktails that come out in lanterns, Wagyu sizzling atop hot rocks and baked Alaska that’s flambéed, of course.

For Birnbaum and his partners, including steakhouse king Tillman Fertitta (whose restaurants also include Mastro’s, Del Frisco’s, Morton’s and the Palm), the Catch brand is about putting the right concepts in the most optimal locations.

The seafood-focused Catch LA , for example, opened on a prime perch above Melrose Avenue in 2016. “The space dictated us to do it,” Birnbaum says. “If that rooftop where Catch LA is now wasn’t available, I don’t know that we would have ever come here.”

Catch Steak’s West Hollywood location was born after Birnbaum got a call during the pandemic and learned that the sprawling Fig & Olive space on Melrose Place was available. He already loved the building, the two-story layout and the beautiful patio. And then he learned that there was an adjacent parking garage, which had been used as an event space, that was also available.

“I’m like, wow, imagine we rip the roof off this and make it a retractable roof like what Catch LA has, which everyone loves so much and also, frankly, was a lifesaver during Covid because it became outdoor dining up there,” Birnbaum says.

So Catch Hospitality Group jumped at the opportunity to create a high-ceilinged, Rockwell Group-designed steakhouse with 13,000 square feet of space, a street-facing patio, a garden room, an indoor tree with lights at the center of the restaurant and a long entryway that will no doubt be featured in numerous Instagram and TikTok posts.

“It’s like the yin and yang of the entryways,“ Birnbaum says. “If the Catch LA or Catch Vegas or the Catch OG brand is more whimsical and floral and colorful, this is a more, say, subdued green and natural wood entryway. It still gives you the earthy vibe, but it’s not as whimsical. I would even maybe call it more sophisticated, or the more grown version of our brand, the steakhouse.”

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Eater

Three LA Cocktail Spots Land on World’s 50 Best Bars List for North America

Three prominent Los Angeles bars have landed on the North America’s 50 Best Bars list (from the World’s 50 Best team), with Historic Filipinotown’s inventive Thunderbolt coming in at number nine. The list reads as a who’s who of big-name drink spots across the region, including options up into Canada, down into Mexico, and even in the Caribbean. The other entrants for Los Angeles are Death & Co. (at number 34) in the Arts District — which also has outlets in New York, Denver, and beyond — and Genever (number 50), the tiny cocktail spot that was originally funded through a Kickstarter campaign.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Gardena :- Best 7 Places to Visit in Gardena, CA

According to archaeological evidence, the Tongva people fished and hunted in the Gardena area. The Tongva Indians, also known as Gabrielino Indians, are likely to be descendants of those who crossed from Asia into North America approximately 10,000 years ago. Three years after Los Angeles’ foundation, Juan Jose Dominguez (1736-1809),...
GARDENA, CA
Robb Report

Inside a $26 Million Cape Cod-Style Home in LA With Views of Catalina Island

Click here to read the full article. Coastal California living meets the East Coast charm of Cape Cod in this $26 million new-build home tucked within Los Angeles’s Pacific Palisades neighborhood.  The area is known for its seclusion—hence why many high-profile people and celebrities live here—as well as its myriad parks, hiking options and hilly topography. It’s perched just above Santa Monica, meaning that the beach and canyons lie just beyond your neighborhood. “This is truly one of the few areas in Los Angeles or even all of Southern California where you can get the feeling of living in a smaller town...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Hollywood#Steakhouses#Seafood#Food Drink#Restaurants#Catch Steak#American#Japanese#Aspen
thefamilyvacationguide.com

16 Of The Best Fun Things To Do With Kids In Los Angeles (LA) At Night

Los Angeles, California, USA is an excellent destination for a family vacation, thanks to the many great things to see and do. Often referred to as the world’s entertainment capital, Los Angeles County has a great selection of beaches, museums, movie studios, restaurants, theme parks, and more. You will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

High Rises Are Out, Campuses Are In as L.A. Office Real Estate Market Recovers

As L.A.’s commercial real estate market recovers from the massive blow of COVID, some areas are flourishing while others are stuck in a two-year slump,. “It’s somewhat of a tale of two cities, depending on which market we’re talking about,” says Jodie Poirier, executive managing director at Colliers. Notes Bill Bloodgood, executive managing director at Newmark, “It is bouncing back much faster in the markets that we consider the primary tech- and entertainment-driven markets.” This is good news for established and emerging creative hubs like Culver City, West L.A., the South Bay and the Arts District. It’s bad news for more...
CULVER CITY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Meet Lowlife Photographer Scot Sothern

Artist and writer Scot Sothern first came to prominence during the 1980s, with the unique combination of photographs and stories in LOWLIFE — a project chronicling the lives and times of Los Angeles sex workers. Proving himself a fearless and unflinching chronicler of the challenging stories of society’s subcultures — including the one from which he personally escaped — in his long career in words and images, including in books and VICE Magazine, Sothern has pursued a compelling combination of controversy and empathy. His current exhibition and this week’s book launch at These Days gallery pair early, deeply personal work with a recent, politically charged series in visceral mixed media works that speak to an America grappling with change that is not always for the better.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

This Pharmacy And Soda Fountain Shop Has Been Serving Ice Cream For Over 100 Years

The Fair Oaks Pharmacy And Soda Fountain is a charming ice cream shop found along the historic Route 66 in South Pasadena. They’ve been serving and employing the local community since 1915, making it one of the oldest places you can grab a milkshake around L.A. “We’re so proud to be serving the community for as long as we have,” Fair Oaks shared on their Instagram. “…We hope to be given the opportunity to serve our city for decades to come!”
nomadlawyer.org

Glendale:- Interesting Places to Visit in Glendale, CA

Glendale, California is a Los Angeles County city. The Museum of Neon Art, located downtown, features light-based, kinetic, and electric art as well as vintage neon signs. Brand Park features trails as well as the 19th century Doctor’s House Museum & Gazebo. You can enjoy equestrian trails and breathtaking views from the Verdugo Mountains. Northeast trails lead through the rugged Deukmejian Wilderness Park at the foothills the San Gabriel Mountains.
GLENDALE, CA
orangecoast.com

Top 10 Summer Must-Do’s in O.C.

When: Thursdays at 5 p.m., June 23 through Aug. 25. Where: Craig Regional Park, Mason Regional Park, Irvine Regional Park, Mile Square Regional Park, and Bluff Park at Salt Creek Beach. Why: Free parking, free live music, and a summer evening in the parks are great reasons to meet up...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
vnexplorer.net

PIMCO Bond King wins art war against neighbor in Laguna Beach

The city of Laguna Beach finally approved the Grosses’ glass structure. Bill Gross and Amy Schwartz; Blo. Bond King Bill Gross has finally won the turf war against his neighbor over a million dollar art installation at the billionaire’s California beachfront home. After a lengthy legal battle, the...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Reason.com

L.A.'s Eternal Eviction Moratorium

By this spring, nearly all the eviction moratoriums imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic had ended, either because courts blocked them or because legislators repealed them or allowed them to expire. One conspicuous exception was Los Angeles, where tenants were still protected from eviction by the city's ongoing state of emergency.
LOS ANGELES, CA
brentwoodnewsla.com

Bali-Influenced Santa Monica Canyon Mansion on Market for $9.5 Million

Channel Road home complete with tropical gardens and spa. A unique Bali-influenced mansion has gone up for sale in Santa Monica Canyon as reported by Realtor.com for $9.5 million. Living in this luxurious South Pacific influenced home might make you feel like you are on a permanent vacation. The home...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Eater

Mastro’s Ocean Club Debuts Huge Seafood and Steak Restaurant in Downtown LA

Mastro’s Ocean Club, the more seafood-oriented version of the popular Beverly Hills steakhouse, has opened a 350-seat branch with an outdoor dining area that overlooks Crypto.com Arena at L.A. Live. Given its prime location, the ritzy seafood and steakhouse will likely be a popular pre- and post-event dining destination, as well as a buzzy convention/expense account spot. Like other Mastro’s locations, it’ll have live music in the Piano Lounge to go with raw bar selections, prime-grade steaks, lobster mashed potatoes, and the restaurant’s lauded warm butter cake. Executive chef Marcus Andrade oversees the kitchen while Robert Sprindler will serve as the general manager. Hours run 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Harley Laguna Beach to close doors in July

Harley Laguna Beach will wind down July 1 after nearly four years, Chef Greg Daniels said in a statement Saturday. In an Instagram post, Daniels announced that he won’t renew the lease for 370 Glenneyre St., ending a four-year run in Downtown Laguna. Daniels bought the restaurant in September 2018 from fellow Chef Ryan Adams, who previously operated it as Three Seventy Common Kitchen+Drink for many years.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Robb Report

Robb Report

30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy