$4.60 a gallon: Colorado gas prices set new record high
9NEWS
3 days ago
DENVER — The average price of a gallon of gasoline in Colorado jumped overnight to set a new all-time high in the state. The average price for a gallon of gas is $4.60 in Colorado as of Sunday, June 5, according to new numbers from AAA Colorado. Gas...
JOHNSTOWN, Colo. (CBS4) – In what could soon be the largest gas station and convenience store in the world, “Buc-ee’s” officially broke ground on a project in Johnstown that will redefine the way people are welcomed to northern Colorado. With a 74,000-square-foot convenience store and 116 gas pumps built into the project design, Buc-ee’s president Beaver Aplin told CBS4 this store will be his company’s largest ever.
The project, which has been months in the making, officially broke ground on Tuesday morning. The location, set at the southwest corner of Highway 60 and I-25, promises to change the landscape of Johnstown’s...
Long after their heydays, several mines in Colorado carry on as tourist destinations. And in parks and streams, gold still awaits seekers with the hand tools and know-how. If digging and panning, be aware that some locations require permits. Here are options to relive that hard-knock era:. Mollie Kathleen Gold...
Summer road trips for Grand Junction residents may mean an adventure on I-70 to Denver. Some folks drive this route or part of it every day for work and know the struggle, while others are shocked to head down the road and find it in less than ideal conditions. After...
JOHNSTOWN, Colo. (KKTV) - The first ever Buc-ee’s travel center location in Colorado will break ground on Tuesday. This location will be in Johnstown, Colorado. This location will be around 74,000 square feet with 116 fueling positions, with thousands of snack, meal and drink options for travelers. Officials say this Buc-ee’s will bring 175 new, permanent, full-time jobs to the area.
BOULDER, Colo. — Long overdue after a break due to the pandemic, Boulder's Tube to Work Day (TTWD) makes a comeback this summer. The event is tentatively set for July 15, with a backup date of July 29 in case of high water conditions. Every year, hundreds of people...
Colorado is planning a program to further incentivize residents to replace their grass lawns with landscaping that needs less water to maintain. Signed into law on Wednesday, House Bill 1151 requires the Colorado Water Conservation Board to develop a statewide financial incentive program to inspire voluntary turf replacement for homeowners, local governments and nonprofits.
Ever since the dawn of the Rocky Mountain Showdown, the people of Fort Collins have loved to poke fun at our neighbors in Boulder. Now, a new survey has just given them extra ammo. According to an Instagram poll from @mattsurelee, the most overrated city in Colorado is indeed Boulder....
Western Colorado's Hotchkiss Paranormal Investigators took a recent trip to Escalante Canyon looking to speak to spirits and found what they were looking for. Escalante Canyon, Colorado is located on 650 Road south of Grand Junction and west of Delta. The particular area that the Hotchkiss Paranormal Investigators focused on was the railroad tracks on Escalante Canyon Road in Delta, Colorado 81416.
DENVER — Normally, May and June are Colorado's prime months for severe weather. So far this May and June, though, we've had hardly any stronger storms. Based on a number of different metrics, severe weather and tornado watches and warnings are way down both in Colorado and in the immediate Denver area.
Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday signed a bill into law that provides nearly $9 million in funding for Front Range Passenger Rail planning and development. The plan calls for a rail system along the Interstate 25 corridor from Trinidad to Fort Collins that would connect with Amtrak’s Southwest Chief cross-country rail line. It may, in the future, be extended into Wyoming and New Mexico.
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Wyoming wolf that migrated to Colorado two years ago has not been seen in several months, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman Travis Duncan told Cowboy State Daily on Tuesday that while the wolf’s pack...
(KKTV) - A gold cap is hidden in Colorado, and the person who finds it could win $10,000!. Tincup Whiskey hid three of these golden caps across the country as part of a scavenger hunt. Two have already been found. The third and final is somewhere in the Centennial State. Tincup Whiskey has been releasing hints on their Instagram page.
(St. Cloud MN-) Gas prices continue to climb. The average for a gallon of unleaded in Minnesota today is $4.50. St. Cloud State Economics Professor King Banaian doesn't feel at this time families will cancel their summer travel plans. He says many people were able to save money throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. A year ago the average for a gallon of unleaded in Minnesota was $2.83.
Throughout the month of June, there will be a series of events in RINO, north of Lodo in Denver, to support the return of the gray wolf in Colorado: Live music on June 24 by the local band, Lost Walks; an educational event on June 9 at the Patagonia store; a mural dedication on June 18; a wolf brewery passport, and more.
A look at ” Anna Beninati Train Accident In Colorado: How Did Her Leg Loss Happen?” – On September 5, 2011, Anna Beninati, a teenage student from Utah, lost her legs while attempting to jump aboard a moving freight train in Colorado, in an accident that reverberated across the country.
