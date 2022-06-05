ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

$4.60 a gallon: Colorado gas prices set new record high

9NEWS
9NEWS
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DENVER — The average price of a gallon of gasoline in Colorado jumped overnight to set a new all-time high in the state. The average price for a gallon of gas is $4.60 in Colorado as of Sunday, June 5, according to new numbers from AAA Colorado. Gas...

www.9news.com

Comments / 18

Warren Rivera
3d ago

well that's nice no one wants to take the blame but we paying a lot of money for gas and everything else but Biden didn't do it and trump isn't in office o well

Reply
3
Related
CBS Denver

Largest Ever ‘Buc-ee’s’ Breaks Ground In Johnstown, As Demand For Retail And Housing Grows In Northern Colorado

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. (CBS4) – In what could soon be the largest gas station and convenience store in the world, “Buc-ee’s” officially broke ground on a project in Johnstown that will redefine the way people are welcomed to northern Colorado. With a 74,000-square-foot convenience store and 116 gas pumps built into the project design, Buc-ee’s president Beaver Aplin told CBS4 this store will be his company’s largest ever. The project, which has been months in the making, officially broke ground on Tuesday morning. The location, set at the southwest corner of Highway 60 and I-25, promises to change the landscape of Johnstown’s...
JOHNSTOWN, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Traffic
Local
Colorado Traffic
KKTV

First Buc-ee’s location to break ground in Colorado Tuesday

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. (KKTV) - The first ever Buc-ee’s travel center location in Colorado will break ground on Tuesday. This location will be in Johnstown, Colorado. This location will be around 74,000 square feet with 116 fueling positions, with thousands of snack, meal and drink options for travelers. Officials say this Buc-ee’s will bring 175 new, permanent, full-time jobs to the area.
JOHNSTOWN, CO
9NEWS

'Tube to Work Day' returns to Boulder this summer

BOULDER, Colo. — Long overdue after a break due to the pandemic, Boulder's Tube to Work Day (TTWD) makes a comeback this summer. The event is tentatively set for July 15, with a backup date of July 29 in case of high water conditions. Every year, hundreds of people...
BOULDER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado to incentivize residents to replace grass lawns with water-saving landscaping

Colorado is planning a program to further incentivize residents to replace their grass lawns with landscaping that needs less water to maintain. Signed into law on Wednesday, House Bill 1151 requires the Colorado Water Conservation Board to develop a statewide financial incentive program to inspire voluntary turf replacement for homeowners, local governments and nonprofits.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Amazon Fire Tv#Next#Broncos#Ap
Ultimate Unexplained

Ghost Voices Spook Explorers in Western Colorado’s Escalante Canyon

Western Colorado's Hotchkiss Paranormal Investigators took a recent trip to Escalante Canyon looking to speak to spirits and found what they were looking for. Escalante Canyon, Colorado is located on 650 Road south of Grand Junction and west of Delta. The particular area that the Hotchkiss Paranormal Investigators focused on was the railroad tracks on Escalante Canyon Road in Delta, Colorado 81416.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Here's why Colorado is lacking storms so far this season

DENVER — Normally, May and June are Colorado's prime months for severe weather. So far this May and June, though, we've had hardly any stronger storms. Based on a number of different metrics, severe weather and tornado watches and warnings are way down both in Colorado and in the immediate Denver area.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Amazon
OutThere Colorado

Polis signs funding bill for Front Range Passenger Rail project

Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday signed a bill into law that provides nearly $9 million in funding for Front Range Passenger Rail planning and development. The plan calls for a rail system along the Interstate 25 corridor from Trinidad to Fort Collins that would connect with Amtrak’s Southwest Chief cross-country rail line. It may, in the future, be extended into Wyoming and New Mexico.
COLORADO STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Fate Of Wyoming Alpha Female Wolf Living In Colorado Is Unknown

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Wyoming wolf that migrated to Colorado two years ago has not been seen in several months, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman Travis Duncan told Cowboy State Daily on Tuesday that while the wolf’s pack...
WYOMING STATE
KKTV

‘Gold cap’ hidden in Colorado, part of a $10,000 scavenger hunt

(KKTV) - A gold cap is hidden in Colorado, and the person who finds it could win $10,000!. Tincup Whiskey hid three of these golden caps across the country as part of a scavenger hunt. Two have already been found. The third and final is somewhere in the Centennial State. Tincup Whiskey has been releasing hints on their Instagram page.
COLORADO STATE
willmarradio.com

Minnesota gas prices at record high

(St. Cloud MN-) Gas prices continue to climb. The average for a gallon of unleaded in Minnesota today is $4.50. St. Cloud State Economics Professor King Banaian doesn't feel at this time families will cancel their summer travel plans. He says many people were able to save money throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. A year ago the average for a gallon of unleaded in Minnesota was $2.83.
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Watch Out for Wolves in RINO, North of Denver

Throughout the month of June, there will be a series of events in RINO, north of Lodo in Denver, to support the return of the gray wolf in Colorado: Live music on June 24 by the local band, Lost Walks; an educational event on June 9 at the Patagonia store; a mural dedication on June 18; a wolf brewery passport, and more.
DENVER, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Colorado Paranormal Group Speaks to Spirits in Escalante Canyon

Western Colorado's Hotchkiss Paranormal Investigators took a recent trip to Escalante Canyon looking to speak to spirits and found what they were looking for. Escalante Canyon, Colorado is located on 650 Road south of Grand Junction and west of Delta. The particular area that the Hotchkiss Paranormal Investigators focused on was the railroad tracks on Escalante Canyon Road in Delta, Colorado 81416.
DELTA, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy