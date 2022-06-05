$4.60 a gallon: Colorado gas prices set new record high

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. (CBS4) – In what could soon be the largest gas station and convenience store in the world, “Buc-ee’s” officially broke ground on a project in Johnstown that will redefine the way people are welcomed to northern Colorado. With a 74,000-square-foot convenience store and 116 gas pumps built into the project design, Buc-ee’s president Beaver Aplin told CBS4 this store will be his company’s largest ever. The project, which has been months in the making, officially broke ground on Tuesday morning. The location, set at the southwest corner of Highway 60 and I-25, promises to change the landscape of Johnstown’s...

JOHNSTOWN, CO ・ 20 HOURS AGO