A very rare pollinator may be buzzing around Maine, and scientists are asking the public to report any sightings. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is asking Mainers to be on the lookout for a rare and endangered bee. The Rusty Patched Bumble Bee was last documented in Maine back in 2009. Since then, there's been no new sightings of the Federally Endangered bumble bee. The precious pollinator has a rusty-colored patch on the upper portion of its second abdominal segment.

BANGOR, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO