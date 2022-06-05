ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Will delay in regulations on San Diego's coast make La Jolla even more attractive to sidewalk vendors?

By Ashley Mackin-Solomon
La Jolla Light
La Jolla Light
 3 days ago

As the city of San Diego waits for the California Coastal Commission to clear its sidewalk vending ordinance to take full effect in coastal areas, La Jolla residents likely will have another summer with vendors in area parks.

New city regulations on sidewalk vending will go into effect Wednesday, June 22, but many points in the 34-page ordinance that center largely on where vendors can operate cannot be enforced in the coastal zone until after the Coastal Commission approves them. (See a list below.)

The coastal zone includes most of La Jolla, except for an area on the eastern side of La Jolla Shores.

Health- and safety-related sections of the ordinance will apply without Coastal Commission approval. Penalties for violating health and safety rules — including selling prohibited items such as alcohol or firearms — also will be in effect.

But with many regulations unenforceable in coastal areas, coupled with the hundreds of thousands of visitors to local shoreline parks and beaches, will La Jolla be even more desirable for sidewalk vendors than other parts of the city?

Some local leaders think so.

“I very much feel the coastal zone will especially attract many new sidewalk vendors these upcoming months," said La Jolla Parks & Beaches President Bob Evans, who has been following the vending issue for years. "Already through this spring, it’s the largest crowd of vendors ever in taking over the walkways and landscaping at the Scripps Park/Cove and Children’s Pool Plaza.”

With the regulations being enforced in other areas of the city, “it seems reasonable that many vendors will continue to venture over to the coastline parks and beaches and set up their tables and tents and wares," Evans said. "The natural beauty of the parks area is quickly diminishing and deteriorating and increasingly becoming not the prized scenic destination for tourists, visitors and recreational users. No other coastal municipalities in California allow sidewalk vending along beaches and boardwalks; the federal government does not allow sidewalk vending at any of its 400-plus national parks; nor does the state of California allow sidewalk-type vending at any of its parks.”

LJP&B member Ann Dynes said the uptick in people visiting outdoor spots during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic created an additional market for sidewalk vendors.

“I think sidewalk vending is an example of Western humanism which empowers what is good for some individuals at the expense of what is good for society as a whole,” she said. “Carts on oceanfront bluffs and beaches is not good for the millions of us hoping to enjoy a natural experience. Carts are not good for local businesses, which pay employee benefits, remit sales taxes, pay rent for their space and are investors in our communities.”

However, City Councilman Joe LaCava, whose District 1 includes La Jolla, said he doesn't believe that those who vend in other locations will make their way to the coastal zone, though those who already have a preferred seaside spot are likely to return.

“The coastal zone is very attractive because the vendors want to go where people are,” LaCava said. But despite the list of regulations that will not yet apply in the coastal zone, “I don’t think the vendors that work in the Gaslamp [Quarter in downtown San Diego] are going to go to the coast. I think we will see the same people that were there already. So is it possible that things are going to get worse than what we’ve seen? I hope not.”

But La Jolla Shores Association President Janie Emerson said “it appears the city does not care if the beach areas are flooded with unlicensed and unregulated vendors preying on families and visitors. It also appears the city cares nothing about the impact this will have on the brick-and-mortar stores and restaurants that pay big fees to the city.”

LaCava said it might be “scant consolation when you walk through Scripps Park” and see a row of vendors, but the city is working to make sure the regulations that can be enforced will be.

“We have budgeted for more enforcement to regulate the street vendors and bring some order to them. Even if they can’t enforce every part of the ordinance, they will enforce what they can,” LaCava said.

The Coastal Commission has a meeting scheduled for June 8-10 in Del Mar, but the sidewalk vending ordinance is not on the agenda. The commission’s subsequent meetings will be July 13-15 and Aug. 10-12.

Once the commission reviews the ordinance, the matter will go back to the City Council for adoption of any amendments per commission recommendations, according to Kathleen Ferrier, policy director for LaCava. Two council hearings will be required, one for discussion and one for a vote, and the regulations would go into effect 30 days after the second hearing.

Rules on hold on the coast

Here is a partial list of the regulations that need Coastal Commission approval before they can take effect in the coastal zone:

General regulations

  • Vending activities on residential blocks may occur only between 7 a.m. and sunset.
  • Vending activities on non-residential blocks may occur only between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. or the hours of operation imposed on other businesses on the same block, whichever is least restrictive.
  • Only roaming sidewalk vendors may operate in residential areas.
  • No stationary sidewalk vendor is permitted on a sidewalk less than 6 feet wide.
  • Sidewalk vendors shall not display signs advertising any offsite business.
  • Sidewalk vendors may not use more than 5 square feet or 25 percent of the vending space, whichever is less, for items not directly related to vending operations.

Vending locations

No stationary sidewalk vendor shall vend and no roaming sidewalk vendor shall stop to make sales in the following locations:

  • The public right of way, or any area that blocks the safe flow of pedestrians or vehicles
  • Any public property that does not meet the definition of a sidewalk, including but not limited to any alley, beach, street, median or street end
  • Parking lots
  • Any slope greater than 5 percent or where signage indicates that wheels must be cramped to the curb
  • Within 18 inches from the edge of a curb
  • Within five feet in front of or 65 feet behind the sidewalk along a bus stop
  • Within 10 feet of any driveway, marked crosswalk or fire escape or emergency exit
  • Within 15 feet of any other sidewalk vendor; intersection; building entrance; loading zone, parking space or access ramp designed for those with disabilities; outdoor dining or patio area; public restroom; curb ramp; location with a valid encroachment permit displayed; or high-traffic bike and shared-use path
  • Within 25 feet of any beach access point or pier
  • Within 50 feet of any major transit stop
  • Within 500 feet of any permitted event or any school while children are coming or going, during a recess period or within 30 minutes before or after the school’s opening or closing

While the above rules cover both stationary and roaming sidewalk vendors, the following apply only to stationary vendors, pending Coastal Commission approval:

  • Vendors shall not vend within 50 feet of another stationary sidewalk vendor in any city-designated promenades. (In promenades defined as high-traffic sidewalks, vending is prohibited.)
  • Vendors shall not vend within five feet of any above-ground structure.
  • Vendors shall not vend within 15 feet of any fire hydrant or fire lane.
  • Vendors in La Jolla shall not vend during the summer moratorium on Coast Boulevard between Cave Street and the 200 block of Coast Boulevard South.

Vending at public parks, plazas and beaches

The following provisions are for beach areas, should the Coastal Commission approve:

  • Sidewalk vendors shall stop vending before the designated closing time of any beach area.
  • Vending is permitted between 8 a.m. and sunset in beach areas where there is no designated closing time.
  • Sidewalk vendors shall not vend within 50 feet of another sidewalk vendor.
  • Sidewalk vendors shall not vend within 25 feet of any decorative fountain, statue, monument, memorial or art installation.
  • The city can enact rules and regulations to prohibit vending in any space that would obstruct, damage or otherwise adversely affect the public's use and enjoyment of natural resources and recreation opportunities or contribute to an undue concentration of commercial activity that unreasonably interferes with the scenic and natural character of a public park.
  • The city can reasonably limit the number of sidewalk vendors in certain parks by requiring sidewalk vendors to obtain an additional park sales permit, such as in Scripps Park and Kellogg Park in La Jolla. With that requirement, it will be unlawful to vend in such parks without such a permit.
  • Sidewalk vendors shall not use amplified or non-amplified sound devices in conjunction with vending, such as speakers, microphones, public address systems, bells and chimes.

Read the full ordinance at bitly.ws/rToY . ◆

This story originally appeared in La Jolla Light .

Comments / 0

Related
wdcnews6.com

8 Most Affordable San Diego Suburbs

San Diego, California, a beachside haven, is among the prime areas for these seeking to hire or purchase a house within the state. With calming views of the Pacific Ocean and San Diego Bay, stellar fish tacos, California burritos, and countless methods to spend your days, it shouldn’t come as a shock that just about 1 million persons are dwelling in San Diego. Should you’re contemplating shopping for a house or renting an house in San Diego, needless to say the median house sale value is $900,000 and the typical hire for a 1-bedroom house is $2,890.
SAN DIEGO, CA
osidenews.com

Bridge opening marks long road to San Elijo Lagoon restoration

Similar wetland projects in the works at Buena Vista at Oceanside-Carlsbad border and San Dieguito near Del Mar. Encinitas CA— One of California’s largest wetland restoration projects came to a conclusion on Saturday, June 4, with the official opening of San Elijo Lagoon’s pedestrian suspension bridge in Encinitas.
OCEANSIDE, CA
localemagazine.com

9 BBQ Joints in San Diego That’ll Have You Drooling

From Traditional BBQ to a California Take on the Classic Southern Cuisine, Don’t Miss These BBQ Spots. Nothing screams summer like some good old-fashioned BBQ. From the tangy sauces to the crunchy corn on the cob, typical barbecue cuisine features bold flavors that’ll tantalize your taste buds. Though the South is known for having some of the best comfort food, San Diego is home to beloved BBQ joints that prove the West Coast is the best coast–even when it comes to ribs, brisket and buttery rolls. From Pacific Beach to El Cajon, we’ve rounded up some of the best restaurants for BBQ in San Diego to cure your cravings and kick off summer. BBQ Restaurants in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Business
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
City
La Jolla, CA
floridaindependent.com

Everything You Need to Know About Real Estate in San Diego Before Buying

Are you looking for a new home in San Diego? If so, this is an exciting time in your life. Buying a new home changes everything. It will affect who your neighbors are, where your kids go to school, your daily commute to work, and more. If you’re looking for a rental investment, the property you choose will determine your future income potential.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

County sites again star as ‘Top Gun’ returns

With the price of gas hovering at or above $6 a gallon, a staycation might be in your summer plans. Or perhaps you’ll be hosting out-of-towners because, after all, where better to come in the summer than San Diego?. Combine these reasons with the popularity of the recently released...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Valencia Park, Golden Hill offer some help to homeless with vacant lots

Many San Diegans living on the street were not accounted for in the May 19 report released by the Regional Task Force on Homelessness. During the count, some of the unaccounted San Diegans lived in their cars, vans, and RVs. The 2022 Point-in-Time Count report states that "no less than...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathleen Ferrier
San Diego weekly Reader

San Diego County talking more about Julian-Ocean Beach trail

The County of San Diego Department of Parks and Recreation is working to construct a seamless network of trails that will follow the route of the San Diego River from the mountains down to the coast. The project is still in the planning stages and has been in progress for decades now. It seems to have new momentum after the county board of supervisors recently prioritized it. The project is being referred to as the San Diego River Park Trail.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Vendors#Signage#Downtown San Diego#The Coastal Commission#La Jolla Parks Beaches
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Coast News

Gator by the Bay: Bourbon Street comes to San Diego

The Bon Temps Social Club’s Gator By The Bay Festival from May 5 to May 8 brought Bourbon Street to San Diego. With Blues music blaring, the smell of crawfish in the air, people dancing and a parade with beads being hurled into a crowd, participants at Spanish Landing Park experienced Mardi Gras as if it was Fat Tuesday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diegans Going Electric Amid Spiking Gas Prices

San Diego’s gas prices set another record for the 12th day in a row, bringing the average price for a gallon of regular self-serve gas up three cents to $6.311. Filling up for gas at that price can be expensive for many people. For some electric vehicle drivers, charging their car is a fraction of the price it would be to fill up a gas-powered car.
SAN DIEGO, CA
La Jolla Light

La Jolla Light

San Diego County, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, community newspaper published daily on the web at lajollalight.com and weekly in print.

 https://www.lajollalight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy