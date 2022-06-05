Beckley man charged after officers find 30 grams cocaine

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Beckley Grand Jury has indicted a man after officers find 30 grams of cocaine.

According to an unsealed indictment, Liteef Hughes of Beckley faces two counts of charges. The first count says around April 28, 2022, Hughes distributed cocaine. On May 5, 2022, Hughes attempted to distribute cocaine in count two. Officers say they discovered 30 grams of cocaine in Hughes’ pant pocket and digital scales in the home. Hughes allegedly told officers he intended to distribute the cocaine.

Hughes is being held in Southern Regional Jail under no bond.