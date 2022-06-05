ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Beckley man charged after officers find 30 grams cocaine

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12GCFg_0g1Av6vj00

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Beckley Grand Jury has indicted a man after officers find 30 grams of cocaine.

According to an unsealed indictment, Liteef Hughes of Beckley faces two counts of charges. The first count says around April 28, 2022, Hughes distributed cocaine. On May 5, 2022, Hughes attempted to distribute cocaine in count two. Officers say they discovered 30 grams of cocaine in Hughes’ pant pocket and digital scales in the home. Hughes allegedly told officers he intended to distribute the cocaine.

Hughes is being held in Southern Regional Jail under no bond.

Comments / 3

Related
Lootpress

Week-long investigation leads to drug-related arrest

HINTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Hinton woman was arrested this morning following the execution of a residential search warrant. According to Sheriff Justin Faris of the Summers County Sheriff’s Department, a warrant was executed at approximately midnight of Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at the intersection of Temple and 10th Avenue in Hinton.
HINTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Two arrested after drugs found in underwear at traffic stop

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two people were arrested at a traffic stop in Wayne County after drugs were found in their underwear. Sheriff Rick Thompson says they were alerted to Joshua Rose and Erica Ross by tips saying they were distributing drugs. Deputies say Rose and Ross were arrested after deputies with the Wayne […]
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Four arrested in Huntington drug bust

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Four people were arrested in Huntington on Tuesday for multiple drug-related charges. The Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force executed a warrant at the 1500 block of 7th Avenue on June 5. Officers found heroin, methamphetamine, and used needles inside the apartment. The Task Force arrested Christy Heaberlan and Anthony Cooper […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Arrest made in federal drug raid

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested Tuesday in Huntington and faces several counts of drug-related charges, according to court documents. A WSAZ crew was there as FBI agents, as well as deputies from the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, raided a home along McVeigh Avenue. Agents could be...
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beckley, WV
Beckley, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Man, WV
WSAZ

4 arrested after drugs found in apartment

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Four people were arrested Tuesday after police searched an apartment in the 1500 block of 7th Avenue and found drugs, Huntington Police said. According to a release from HPD, investigators seized suspected heroin and crystal methamphetamine, as well as many used syringes. Two occupants, Christy...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Man charged with killing police officer goes on trial

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — The trial for a West Virginia man charged with murder in the fatal shooting a police officer has begun after a judge denied a motion to move proceedings out of Kanawha County. Testimony began Monday in the trial of Joshua Phillips, who is charged with...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Four charged today

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Four people were arrested early Tuesday, June 5, following the execution of a drug-related search warrant at an apartment in the 1500 block of 7th Avenue in Huntington. Members of the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force executed the warrant at an apartment at 1510...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Oceana man facing charges for daytime burglary, larcency, unlawful entry

KOPPERSTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An Oceana man is facing charges in relation to a series of Wyoming County thefts which took place throughout the month of May. According to Oceana Chief of Police Tyler Dunigon, a report was made on May 14, 2022 of a burglary which occurred within the Kopperston home of David Hearn at around 7:15pm the previous night.
OCEANA, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocaine
wfxrtv.com

Woman charged after deputies find toddler wandering alone in road without shoes

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — A woman is facing felony child abuse charges in Fayette County after deputies allegedly found her child wandering the road with no shoes on. According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were traveling on Boomer Branch Road when they found the toddler-aged child with no parent or guardian around. Law enforcement reportedly found the mother, Taylor M. Falbo, 22, of Boomer, after about 10 minutes of searching.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WVNS

Body found in Greenbrier County identified

UPDATE: Tuesday, June 7, 2022, 3:45 PM: WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — According to Chief Scott Teubert, of the White Sulphur Springs Police Department, the body found on Monday, June 6 has been identified. According to police, John H. Deaver, 65, was identified by the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston. Deaver, who had […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Huntington Man Sentenced to Prison for Fentanyl Crime

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Huntington man was sentenced to three years and three months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distribution of fentanyl. According to court documents and statements made in court, Parrish Wayne Spurlock, 55, sold 0.8 grams of suspected fentanyl...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Woman charged after neighbor refused to take her to buy cigarettes

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman faces charges after her neighbor wouldn’t take her to get cigarettes. Fayette County deputies say that on June 1, 2021, they responded to a call at a home in Powellton. When deputies arrived, the victim said that Crystal Shultz came to his property, beat on his door, then ripped his camera down. Deputies reviewed the camera footage and saw Shultz ripped off the camera and then walked off and went home. The victim said that Shultz was upset with him after refusing to take her down the road to get cigarettes.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy