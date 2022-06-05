ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page County, IA

Sundays With Mike: Primary preview

Albia Newspapers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Shenandoah) -- In most election years, Iowa's June primary takes a back seat to the November general election in terms of importance. In fact, it could be argued that Tuesday's primary vote is more important than this fall's election--especially on the local level. And, as the long and sometimes arduous primary...

www.albianews.com

KCCI.com

Iowa Primary Election: Find results here

DES MOINES, Iowa — Polls closed at 8 p.m. for Iowa’s Primary Election. Iowans are making their voices heard in several key races, including the House and Senate. The votes will set the stage for the November midterms. Find election results below or check with your county auditor’s...
IOWA STATE
Albia Newspapers

Wood edges Dykstra in Statehouse stunner

(Undated) -- Barring unforeseen circumstances, a Shenandoah High School graduate is headed to the Iowa Legislature next year. Unofficial results show Devon Wood winning the Iowa House's 17th District's Republican nomination by defeating former Ringgold County Supervisor Paul Dykstra in Tuesday's primary. Wood received 1,790 votes, or 51.22%, to Dykstra's 1,700 votes, or 48.64%. After graduating from SHS in 2015, Wood attended Simpson College, where she served as chair of the Iowa Federation of College Republicans, and chair of the Simpson College Republicans, She also clerked in the Iowa House for former State Representatives Clel Baudler and Mary Ann Hanusa--who is now running for state auditor. Currently a New Market resident, Wood tells KMA News she was honored by the victory.
RINGGOLD COUNTY, IA
Albia Newspapers

Iowa revises alcohol license policies

(The Center Square) – A bill signed Tuesday by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds establishes new retail alcohol licenses and fee structures come January. The state’s Legislative Services Agency anticipates that the changes will decrease general fund revenue by $2.9 million in fiscal year 2023 and $3.7 million in future fiscal years. The Iowa Department of Commerce’s Alcoholic Beverages Division transfers part of revenue from license fees, liquor sales and other sources from the Liquor Control Trust Fund to the Iowa general fund.
IOWA STATE
Albia Newspapers

Planting is almost complete in Iowa

DES MOINES — After a slow start spring planting is almost complete, and Iowa farmers are actually ahead of the five-year average for getting seed in the field. A few days of light rainfall last week resulted in 4.8 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork activities included replanting wet fields, cutting hay, and chemical applications where winds allowed.
IOWA STATE
Albia Newspapers

COVID cases rise again in Iowa; hospitalizations fall

Iowa's true coronavirus infection rate has been clouded by at-home testing. (Image courtesy of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Rocky Mountain Lab) New confirmed coronavirus cases in Iowa jumped 11% in the past week, which snapped a two-week streak of stagnating infection rates, according to new Iowa Department of Public Health data released Wednesday.
IOWA STATE
Albia Newspapers

SCOTUS to hear Montana road access case

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Supreme Court is set to review a case filed by two Montana landowners who say the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) has illegally overstepped an easement agreement for access to the state’s Bitterroot National Forest, attorneys representing the plaintiffs said on Monday. Larry...
MONTANA STATE

