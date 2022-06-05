ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Edinburgh celebrates Platinum Jubilee with picnics and live entertainment

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=490QBL_0g1AuAPb00

People in Edinburgh enjoyed live music and entertainment in gardens beneath Edinburgh Castle on Sunday as part of celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Those attending the free event in West Princes Street Gardens were able to watch the Platinum Jubilee Pageant broadcast live from London, which was shown on big screens.

The celebration, which saw attendees enjoying picnics in the sun, kicked off at 12.30pm with the band of HM Royal Marines Scotland and a special Edinburgh Festival Carnival parade.

Music from the HM Royal Marines Scotland band included their Corps of Drums, film music, Scottish melodies and virtuoso soloists.

The local Love Music Community Choir also performed, followed by the screening of the pageant later in the afternoon.

The good weather and music seemed to have brought many out for the day, with some attendees admitting they were somewhat neutral on the Jubilee celebrations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wNXui_0g1AuAPb00
A historic floral clock in the gardens is celebrating the Platinum Jubilee (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

“We’re here for the music and performers,” one told the PA news agency.

“We heard there was stuff on for the Jubilee, so we came to see what it was like,” another said.

“I’m fairly neutral to it [the Jubilee], but it is a good excuse for a party.

“Everyone’s got a day off, so we might as well.”

Edinburgh’s Lord Provost Robert Aldridge said: “The Platinum Jubilee is a truly historic event and it was important to find a fitting tribute here in the capital for those who wish to come together and celebrate the occasion.

“In the tradition of Jubilee street parties our big picnic in the gardens invites citizens to come together to enjoy some fantastic local entertainment and music.

“Watching the celebrations on the big screen will be a great way for people to be involved and soak up the atmosphere of this extraordinary day.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w8S03_0g1AuAPb00
Crowds in Princes Street Gardens (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

British Forces Broadcasting Service presenter Mark McKenzie was the master of ceremonies for the afternoon.

He said: “It’s a huge honour and I’m delighted to be involved in helping celebrate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee in Edinburgh.

“The programme has a real eclectic feel, capturing not only a flavour of Scotland but the Commonwealth and beyond.

“It’s always a thrill hosting with Edinburgh Castle as a backdrop, it will be a day with something for everyone.”

Elsewhere in the gardens, a historic floral clock is this year blooming with a design marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Five gardeners from the City of Edinburgh Council’s park team took four weeks to plant more than 35,000 flowers used in the clock to have it ready for this weekend’s celebrations.

The clock, which has been in Edinburgh since 1903, will be in bloom until October.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Parts of treatment battle boy’s brain have died, doctor tells judge

Parts of the brain of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support treatment dispute have died and are decaying, a specialist has told a High Court judge. The specialist told Mrs Justice Arbuthnot how tests showed that the lower part of Archie Battersbee’s brain stem was significantly damaged and the upper part was also damaged.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Platinum Jubilee#Picnics#Hm Royal Marines#Corps Of Drums#Scottish
newschain

White supremacist targeted Harry and Meghan’s son in podcast, court told

A white supremacist described the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie as an “abomination that should be put down” in his online podcast, a court has heard. Christopher Gibbons, 38, also called for Harry to be “prosecuted” and “judicially killed for treason” in the “Black Wolf Radio” chat show he hosted with Tyrone Patten-Walsh, 34, a jury was told.
SOCIETY
newschain

Germany will take the knee in show of solidarity with England after jeering in Hungary

Ilkay Gundogan confirmed Germany would take the knee in a show of solidarity with England after the anti-racism gesture was jeered by stands filled with children in Hungary. The depressing reaction greeted the stance in Saturday’s Nations League opener at the Puskas Arena, which was half full despite the hosts serving a UEFA punishment for discriminatory behaviour at Euro 2020.
UEFA
newschain

Car industry suffers second worst May in three decades

The UK’s automotive industry suffered its second weakest May in three decades, figures show. Just 124,394 new cars were registered last month, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said. That was down 20.6% compared with the same month last year. It was the second lowest number of...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
Country
Scotland
newschain

Charles to appoint Sir David Attenborough as Knight Grand Cross

Sir David Attenborough is to officially be appointed a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of St Michael And St George for services to television broadcasting and to conservation on Wednesday. The Prince of Wales, himself a committed environmentalist, is expected to bestow the honour on national treasure Sir David,...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Leeds sign Denmark defender Rasmus Kristensen from RB Salzburg

Leeds have signed Denmark defender Rasmus Kristensen from RB Salzburg, the Premier League club have announced. The 24-year-old has agreed a five-year deal at Elland Road and will officially join the Yorkshire side on July 1. The right-back is Leeds’ second signing of the summer transfer window – and their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Gill Meller’s grilled mackerel recipe

“Summer wouldn’t be a thing without fresh mackerel. It’s a fish that has an undeniable affinity with smoky fires and searing coals – they seem drawn together,” says Gill Meller. “This is a particularly delicious way to cook fillets of mackerel or whole fish. The flavours...
RECIPES
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
138K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy