ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

1 man injured in Dauphin County shooting

FOX 43
FOX 43
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Swatara Township Police are investigating an overnight shooting that sent one man to the hospital. Police say they found a man...

www.fox43.com

Comments / 1

Related
PennLive.com

Harrisburg police looking for men suspected of shooting innocent bystander

Harrisburg police are asking for the public’s help identifying two men they say were involved in a downtown shooting last month that critically injured a woman. The woman, who is in her 30s, was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition after the May 22 shooting, police said. Lt. Kyle Gautsch said the woman, who was not the intended target, is expected to survive her injuries.
HARRISBURG, PA
wdac.com

Woman Attacked In Lancaster County Home

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police arrested a man after he attacked a 72-year-old woman in her Lancaster County home. On Monday at 5;21 a.m., West Lampeter Township Police responded to the 2800 block of Willow Street Pike. Upon arriving, the woman reported that a man entered her residence through an unlocked window and physically forced her on the floor pushing her head on the floor repeatedly. A neighbor heard the commotion and intervened. The male suspect fled and was seen traveling north on Willow Street Pike in a black Acura sedan. The neighbor subsequently saw the suspect vehicle in the parking lot of the Turkey Hill at 863 Village Road. Officers responded to that location and arrested the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Daniel Crews of Midlothian, VA. He was charged with burglary, aggravated assault, DUI, and terroristic threats. He was committed to Lancaster County Prison on $500,000.00 cash bail.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pedestrian hospitalized after Lancaster County accident

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A pedestrian in Lancaster County was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle Monday night and the driver has been charged with suspicion of DUI. At approximately 10:41 pm on June 6, East Lampeter Township Police responded to the 2100 block of Lincoln...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Swatara Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Swatara Township, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Dauphin County, PA
Dauphin County, PA
Crime & Safety
abc27.com

Police recover drugs, cash during York County traffic stop

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in York County announced the seizure of a large sum of cash and an assortment of drugs. According to West Manchester Township Police, two officers conducted a traffic stop on Roosevelt Avenue last Friday. During the stop officials say the officers uncovered $1,000 in cash appearing to be comprised of $20 bills.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Suspects wanted for theft and fraud in Mechanicsburg

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Silver Spring Township are investigating a theft that occurred at the Wegmans on Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County. According to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, two suspects entered the store on May 31 and stole a wallet from a victim’s purse. The victim later received a notification from her bank saying that her credit card was used at Walmart, also located on Carlisle Pike.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
MyChesCo

Lancaster Woman Arrested After Assaulting Police Officer

LANCASTER, PA — A resident of Lafayette Street in Lancaster has been arrested for assault and related offenses, announced the East Lampeter Township Police Department. Authorities state that on June 3, 2022, at approximately 6:24 am, East Lampeter Township Police Officer Tyler Auerbeck initiated a traffic stop on a blue 2021 Subaru Forrester in the 1900 block of Lincoln Hwy East for a speeding violation; the vehicle was clocked at 69 mph in a posted 35 mph zone. Upon making contact with the driver, identified as 40-year-old Elizabeth Jackson, and informing her of the purpose for the stop, Jackson became irate yelling profanities at the Officer.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Fox43
WGAL

Person struck by vehicle in Lancaster County

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was hit by a vehicle on Monday night in Lancaster County, according to police. East Lampeter Township police said 31-year-old Kyle Carter, of Ephrata, walked out of the parking lot of the Motel 6 along Lincoln Highway East and into the path of the vehicle.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

83-year-old Huntingdon man faces attempted homicide charge

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon man is facing attempted homicide charges after police say he set a woman’s home on fire before shooting at her Monday morning. Gary Harbst, 83, was charged with attempted homicide, arson, and other felonies after a police investigation led them to him June 6. At around 7:45 a.m. Harbst […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NorthcentralPA.com

Shots fired in early morning hours

Williamsport, Pa. — The Williamsport Bureau of Police reported an investigation into shots being fired at approximately 2:43 a.m. on June 7 near the 700 block of Market Street. Officers said they arrived on scene and discovered evidence of several shots being fired. An investigation at the scene failed to turn up any gun shot injuries or reports. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Agent Brittany Alexander at 570-327-7586 or through email at balexander@cityofwilliamsport.org.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Police investigate Williamsport shooting

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Williamsport Bureau of Police are investigating an early morning shooting. Police were called to the 710 block of Market Street Tuesday at 2:43 a.m. for reports of gunshots. Upon arrival police say they found evidence that shots were fired. No victims were found or reported to police. Police are asking […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
abc27.com

One person hospitalized in Steelton shooting

STEELTON BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Steelton Police are investigating a targeted shooting on the 400 block of Pine Street. Steelton Police responded around 4 p.m. on June 5 and found a crime scene with no victim. A local hospital later notified police that they received a gunshot victim, who is expected to survive.
STEELTON, PA
FOX 43

York and Harrisburg police working to curb teen gun violence this summer

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — As kids leave the classrooms for summer, police in York and Harrisburg are preparing to keep them safe. “Summertime has just always been difficult because the kids are out, they’re idle, it’s hot, tensions are high, it’s always a time you’re looking, and you’re planning, if you can plan," said York City Police Commissioner, Michael Muldrow.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Police: York County man attacks another man with a buck knife during May 9 altercation

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man is facing charges after allegedly stabbing another man with a buck knife last month, State Police in Chambersburg said. Michael Brandon Failla, 31, of Lewisberry, is charged with aggravated assault and simple assault in the alleged incident, which occurred around 9 p.m. on May 9 on the 900 block of Windy Hill Road and Carroll Township, according to police.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

York man accused of beating victim with bicycle in incident last month

YORK, Pa. — A York man has been charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and other offenses relating to an alleged attack on a bicyclist last month in the city. Jordan Julius Davis, 28, is accused of beating the victim with his own bicycle during an alleged attack that occurred shortly after 11 p.m. on May 11, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by York Police.
YORK, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy