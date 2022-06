Going into the 2022 offseason, it is expected that there are going some changes ahead for the Boston Bruins. The first domino of change fell Monday night when the Bruins announced that general manager (GM) Don Sweeney fired head coach Bruce Cassidy, who had one year remaining on his contract. While the move is a little bit surprising, it should not be a shock after team President Cam Neely hinted at it being a possibility at his end-of-the-season media availability last month after the Black and Gold were eliminated in the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in seven games by the Carolina Hurricanes.

