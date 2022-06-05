ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Charming Interview Between Little Darth Vader and Hayden Christensen For OBI-WAN KENOBI

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve got a charming interview where for you to watch that is from the press junket...

geektyrant.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Director Jason Reitman and Co-Writer Gil Kenan Discuss Next Franchise Film (Exclusive)

Ghostbusters: Afterlife director Jason Reitman and co-writer Gil Kenan are letting a few details out of the ghost trap about their upcoming next entry in the live-action supernatural comedy franchise. The duo is also spilling on the plethora of content coming fans’ way via two films, an animated Netflix TV series, video games, and a Dark Horse comic series. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter prior to the official Ghostbusters Day event Wednesday on the Sony Pictures lot, the duo behind last year’s beloved third (canon) chapter of the franchise, created by Dan Aykroyd and the late Harold Ramis, say the next...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy