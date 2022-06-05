Patriots' Mac Jones: Impresses with his leadership

Etienne has made a strong impression with coach Doug Pederson and the new coaching staff during OTAs, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports. The 2021 first-round pick was unable to make his NFL debut last year after suffering a Lisfranc injury during the preseason, but the new coach has liked what he's seen during the offseason program. "[Etienne is] doing a great job handling a lot of information that we're throwing at the guys," said Pederson. "We're putting him in different spots and seeing what he can do right now." The 23-year-old lined up at both running back and wide receiver during rookie minicamp last year, and it appears the new coaching staff also has a versatile role in mind for 2022. The availability of James Robinson (Achilles) remains up in the air for the start of the season, leaving Etienne likely to be Jacksonville's undisputed No. 1 tailback for Week 1.

