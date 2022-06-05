ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Patriots' Mac Jones: Impresses with his leadership

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

As Jones approaches his second NFL season, the quarterback's increased leadership has caught the eye of his teammates, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports. "It's just at another level now," receiver Kendrick Bourne noted of the leadership Jones has displayed this offseason. "He's more comfortable, more confident. He...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Russell Wilson Made His Opinion On Colin Kaepernick Very Clear

Former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is one of many active players that feels Colin Kaepernick deserves another NFL chance. The two were a part of some epic NFC West battles in the early-to-mid 2010s. And just a couple years ago, Russ went on-record that Kaepernick still had the skills to play at the highest level.
NFL
CBS Sports

Peyton Manning contacted by all four Broncos bidders to gauge interest for possible role with team, per report

In short order, the Denver Broncos will have a new owner. With that new ownership group, however, may come a familiar face. Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning has been contacted by all four of the bidders for the Denver club to gauge his interest in joining their groups as a minority partner or advisor, according to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Walmart heir expected to win bidding for Broncos, plus a former MVP could be first QB to lose to every team

Welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. Today is a sad day for me and that's because my understanding is that I'm no longer in the running to buy the Denver Broncos. It appears Walmart heir Rob Walton is going to purchase the team for $4.5 billion, which is $4,499,999,712 more than I bid. I didn't think my $288 bid would be enough to buy the team, but I thought it had a chance. The next time a team comes up for sale, I'm bidding at least $300.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Foxborough, MA
Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Foxborough, MA
Sports
City
Foxborough, MA
CBS Sports

Patriots' Hunter Henry: Dealing with undisclosed injury

Henry was limited during Wednesday's minicamp practice due to an undisclosed injury, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports. Henry and fellow tight end Dalton Keene (undisclosed) were both limited, along with Jakobi Meyers (undisclosed) and James White (hip). Cox noted that all four offensive weapons spent the majority of the session on the rehab field, but the severity of their respective injuries remains unknown.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Upworthy

NFL team welcomes first openly trans cheerleader to squad: 'More people need to see this'

Justine Lindsay just made National Football League history. The 29-year-old recently became the first openly trans NFL cheerleader after she was selected as the newest member of the Carolina Panthers' cheerleading squad, the TopCats. In a March Instagram post announcing that she was joining the squad, Lindsay came out as trans to her new teammates and the rest of her community. "Cats Out the Bag you are looking at the newest member of the Carolina Panthers TopCats Cheerleader's @topcats as the first Transgender female," she captioned a photo of her smiling in her cheerleading uniform.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Reiss
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Devante Parker
CBS Sports

Colts' Darius Leonard: Set to undergo back surgery

Leonard (ankle/back) is expected to undergo back surgery and miss a portion of next month's training camp, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports. Leonard has been rehabbing his ankle after undergoing surgery in the offseason, missing OTAs and the Colts' mandatory minicamp. Head coach Frank Reich said Tuesday that he won't need a second ankle operation, but he will unfortunately have to have a procedure on his back. The surgery will cause him to be out for the foreseeable future and he'll likely miss a chunk of training camp.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Jaguars' C.J. Beathard: Hurt during practice

Beathard was loaded onto a cart and brought to the locker room after apparently sustaining an injury at practice Monday, Mark Long of the Associated Press reports. It's unclear what exactly the injury is or when the Jaguars can reasonably expect Beathard to return, but it's a situation worth monitoring considering he was the primary backup to Trevor Lawrence in 2021 and the favorite to retain that position in 2022.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Texans' DaeSean Hamilton: Suffers knee injury

Hamilton suffered a knee injury at Tuesday's training session, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. The wide receiver went down with a right knee injury at Tuesday's organized team activity, drawing over the training staff. There's no official word on his exact injury quite yet, but more information will likely come in the near future. Hamilton signed a one-year deal with the Texans in the offseason after missing all of the 2021 season with a torn ACL that he suffered last May.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

49ers' Deebo Samuel: Present but not practicing

Samuel is present for Tuesday's mandatory minicamp, but he isn't in uniform, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports. Samuel reportedly requested a trade out of San Francisco in April, but the 49ers have remained adamant that the electric wideout will be with the team to start the 2022 campaign. The 2019 second-round pick's presence at minicamp is certainly a step in the right direction, but his lack of participation may be a sign he still isn't completely satisfied with his current situation.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Espn#New England#American Football#The Boston Herald#Rb
CBS Sports

Packers' Mason Crosby: Not kicking during minicamp

Crosby (undisclosed) appears to be in the rehab group during Wednesday's minicamp practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. Demovsky noted that Crosby hasn't attempted a kick during the Packers' first two minicamp practices, but the team hasn't released any information about a potential injury. The veteran kicker struggled mightily last season, but he's still the favorite to remain the place kicker in 2022. However, Green Bay signed Dominik Eberle this offseason to provide competition for Crosby.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Texans' Andy Janovich: Coach wants fullback

Houston head coach Lovie Smith said Tuesday that "odds are" the team will carry a fullback on its active roster in 2022, which could be Janovich, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. Carrying a fullback suggests the Texans will be committed to the run, something that new offensive coordinator...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Impressing new coaching staff

Etienne has made a strong impression with coach Doug Pederson and the new coaching staff during OTAs, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports. The 2021 first-round pick was unable to make his NFL debut last year after suffering a Lisfranc injury during the preseason, but the new coach has liked what he's seen during the offseason program. "[Etienne is] doing a great job handling a lot of information that we're throwing at the guys," said Pederson. "We're putting him in different spots and seeing what he can do right now." The 23-year-old lined up at both running back and wide receiver during rookie minicamp last year, and it appears the new coaching staff also has a versatile role in mind for 2022. The availability of James Robinson (Achilles) remains up in the air for the start of the season, leaving Etienne likely to be Jacksonville's undisputed No. 1 tailback for Week 1.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Titans' Tommy Hudson: Carted off field at OTAs

Hudson suffered a leg injury a Tuesday's training session, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports. The tight end went down on a pass route, injuring his left leg and ultimately being carted off by the training staff Tuesday. The cart is never a good sign and more information on Hudson's injury will likely be provided in the near future.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Ravens' Ja'Wuan James: Back at practice

James (Achilles) is practicing Wednesday after missing OTAs, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. James hasn't seen NFL action since 2019 after opting out due to COVID-19 in 2020 and then missing the 2021 campaign recovering from a torn Achilles. After he knocks some rust off this offseason, he should be able to provide the Ravens with depth behind Morgan Moses at right tackle in 2022.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy