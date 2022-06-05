ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

A Rare Kobe Bryant Rookie Jersey Fetches An Insane Amount of Change On The Auction Block

By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls
Cassius
Cassius
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1thKch_0g1AtVjp00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qj0KI_0g1AtVjp00

Source: Robert Laberge / Getty

A jersey worn by the late Kobe Bryant is the latest piece of sports memorabilia to fetch a ridiculous amount of money.

TMZ Sports exclusively reports Kobe Bryant’s rookie jersey sold for a mind-blowing $2,735,546 million. According to the celebrity gossip site, it’s “the only one publicly known/available.”

The highly-coveted no.8 jersey was put on the auction block at SCP Auctions and fetched 26 bids before the purple and gold multi-million dollar collectible was sold to one lucky and insanely wealthy individual.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SCP Auctions (@scpauctions)

Kobe Bryant reportedly wore the jersey five times, two of those occasions being home games against Karl Malone and John Stockton-led Utah Jazz during the 1996-1997 NBA playoffs. The games were played on May 8 and 10.

The Lakers won the May 8 matchup 104-84, with Bryant dropping 19 points in 19 minutes. Down 2-1 in the series, the Lakers lost the May 10 game 110-95. During the series, the Black Mamba famously came off the bench and only scored 9 points in 28 minutes in the loss. NBA fans will also recall this is the same series Bryant shot four airballs in Utah’s series-clinching win.

It would be the last time Kobe Bryant struggled mightily in the playoffs. He would eventually win five titles with Los Angeles Lakers and cement his legacy as one of the greatest NBA players ever.

SCP also sold a mint condition 1/1 Kobe patch auto that sold for $12,000 and a rare 1997 Precious Metal Gems Kobe Bryant card that sold for over $403K.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SCP Auctions (@scpauctions)

Since the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant, other items hit the auction block, including his game-worn high school basketball jersey and a basketball hoop from his childhood home.

Even his signature Nike sneakers have become a hot commodity among sneaker enthusiasts and NBA players. They all instantly sell out when the sportswear company drops a limited pair.

Just recently, Bryant’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, announced the Bryant estate would continue its business venture with Nike.

We expect more Kobe Bryant valuables to hit the block. Congrats to the unknown buyer whose bank account is now $3 million lighter.

Photo: Robert Laberge / Getty

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Darvin Ham set to add former All-Star to Lakers staff?

New Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham may be adding a big name to his coaching staff, at least according to one person who would know. Former NBA All-Star Rasheed Wallace is likely to be a part of Ham’s staff in Los Angeles, according to Memphis Tigers coach Penny Hardaway. Hardaway has some knowledge of Wallace’s plans, as Wallace served on Hardaway’s Memphis staff last season.
MEMPHIS, TN
fadeawayworld.net

Larry Bird Said He Can't Compare LeBron James To Anybody, Just Like Michael Jordan: "I Don't Know How In Hell He Stays Healthy. But That's Probably One Of The Great Qualities Of His Game."

There are only a handful of players in the history of the NBA to know what it's like to have been a part of the GOAT conversation. Michael Jordan is widely accepted as the greatest to ever do it, with LeBron James the other name to be thrown into the mix in recent years, but before that, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, and Magic Johnson have all had their names mentioned in that context.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Malone
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Vanessa Bryant
Page Six

Shaunie O’Neal remarries after ex Shaq takes blame for their failed union

Shaunie O’Neal is once again a married woman. The “Basketball Wives” star and ex-wife of Shaquille O’Neal tied the knot with her fiancé, Keion Henderson, in Anguilla on Saturday. Shaunie’s three sons, Myles, 25, Shareef, 22, and Shaqir, 19, walked her down the aisle on a golf course at the Aurora resort as gospel singer Yolanda Adams performed for nearly 200 guests. “I just lost my dad in February. So, I really struggled with how I was going to get down the aisle,” the bride told People. “Losing my dad in the midst of planning this wedding was a lot, so my sons...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Spun

Michael Jordan Rejected Prominent Actor's Request To Play Him

Earlier this week, Hollywood A-lister Idris Elba admitted that he was shut down by one of the most prominent athletes in sports history. During an interview with Complex, Elba revealed that he approached Michael Jordan about playing the role of arguably the best basketball player ever. Unfortunately for Elba - and the fans who would want to see that movie - Jordan said "no."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Jersey#Tmz Sports#Scp Auctions#Instagram#Scpauctions#Utah Jazz
Reality Tea

Drew Sidora Implies She Dated LeBron James Again

Drew Sidora is lost without her defunct leader, Porsha Williams, on this season of Real Housewives of Atlanta. It’s actually painful to watch her scenes with Ralph Pittman. And don’t get me started on that prophet-for-profit “therapist” they’ve been seeing… Drew’s main goal so far this season has been trying to prove why she is on the show, and it’s coming […] The post Drew Sidora Implies She Dated LeBron James Again appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Heat Nation

Pat Riley when asked about potential retirement: ‘I’m 77 years old and right now I can do more push-ups than you’

As all Miami Heat fans know, the 2021-22 NBA season didn’t end the way anyone within the organization would have liked. While the Heat advanced all the way to the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals, they ended up losing to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the series. Most teams in the NBA would be pleased with those results, but anything short of a championship is a letdown for the Heat.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

Jalen Rose’s Net Worth in 2022

Jalen Rose’s net worth in 2022 is $50 million. Rose is a retired professional basketball player who has won Most Improved Player of the Year and made the All-Rookie team. He currently works as a sports analyst. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Jalen Rose’s net worth in 2022.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Auctions
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Michael Jordan Is Reportedly Set To Meet With Prominent Coach

Michael Jordan has the pivotal task of finding the Charlotte Hornets' next head coach. According to a report, he's considering a prominent name in the sport. Jordan will reportedly be meeting with longtime former NBA head coach Mike D'Antoni for the Hornets' head coach position later this week. D'Antoni has...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

Norman Powell shares video of white woman harassing him at his gym

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell was harassed at a gym in Las Vegas by a white woman who asserted he was not “American” due to his race. Unfortunately, NBA celebrity too often comes with fan harassment, whether it’s on social media or in person. And for Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell, it came in the form of a white woman claiming that he was “not American” because of the music he was listening to at a Las Vegas gym.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Cassius

Cassius

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CASSIUS is a lifestyle platform that delivers bold, smart and insightful content for men on a mission.

 https://cassiuslife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy