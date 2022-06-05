ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

2 children hospitalized with serious injuries after ATV crash in northeast Kansas City

By Anna Spoerre
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

An ATV crash in northeast Kansas City left two children hospitalized Saturday, police said.

Officers were called to the crash scene at about 6:50 p.m. Saturday near Brownell Avenue and Maple Boulevard, according to an incident report from the Kansas City Police Department .

Two children on a black Jasscol ATV were driving south on Maple Boulevard “at a high rate of speed” when the ATV veered out of its lane and hit the back end of a Dodge Avenger car that was parked north of Brownell Avenue, police said.

The children, whose ages were not given, were hospitalized with serious injuries, police said. As of early Sunday morning, they were both listed in stable condition.

KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

