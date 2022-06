GrooveRyde, a group fitness studio founded by Zosimo and Anjua Maximo, will be closing its Van Aken District location June 12 with a final set of studio classes. The Maximos, who moved to Northeast Ohio from Los Angeles in 2010, began GrooveRyde seven years ago in the basement of their Shaker Heights home to bring more options for group fitness and a variety of exercises to the region. In 2015, they opened their first studio space in Woodmere and expanded to downtown Cleveland and the Van Aken District in the first four years.

WOODMERE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO