Wellsville’s Maggie Heath was one of 213 Bethany College students to be selected for the Academic Dean’s Honor Roll for spring 2022. Students must be enrolled full-time with a semester grade point average of at least 3.50, to qualify. ?To qualify for the academic honor, students must be enrolled full-time and earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 and above. 85 students earned a GPA of 4.0.

1 DAY AGO