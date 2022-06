Cookeville-Putnam County NAACP will host its first-ever Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant on June 11th. First Vice President Johnnie Wheeler said that they hope to instill values of self-confidence and education in its participants. She said that in the categories for older contestants, they will be required to write and read an essay on a variety of topics, including Juneteenth, bullying, or other topics that promote good citizenship.

