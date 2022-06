Skies are mainly clear and temperatures are cooler to begin your Wednesday morning, lower 50s in some spots out-the-door! A refreshing start is underway, while fog remains obsolete or very limited. Clouds will be increasing through the morning, as a storm system approaches from the west. It appears that any rain or storms out west should not arrive until after noontime (Indianapolis) but before the evening rush hour. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side with the higher concentration or threat occurring south of downtown.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO