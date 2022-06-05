ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

6 common myths about travel insurance and what it covers

By Sally French, Nexstar Media Wire, NerdWallet
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15w4V4_0g1Asdsy00

( NerdWallet ) – Particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic, travel insurance has emerged as a must-have travel item. And while it certainly could be helpful coverage for many types of trips, there’s a lot about travel insurance that gets misinterpreted.

In most cases, travel insurance does not equate to automatic refunds. There are usually oodles of paperwork to file to prove your case, plus strict deadlines to adhere to. And common trip road bumps (like a flight delay), not to mention entire roadblocks — like a flare-up of an illness you’ve already been diagnosed with — aren’t usually covered.

Here are six common travel insurance myths that come up frequently and the truths behind them.

Myth 1: Travel insurance is just medical insurance

Far from it. Most forms of trip cancellation or interruption insurance only cover medical emergencies. This is helpful if you break your leg during a ski trip in the Alps, but it won’t cover routine medical coverage.

Perhaps you use a catheter that needs to be replaced by a doctor every two weeks, but you’re taking a two-month trip. Many health insurance policies, including Medicare and Medicaid, explicitly do not cover most medical costs overseas. And most travel medical insurance only provides reimbursement for emergency medical expenses.

If you want to ensure coverage for nonemergency medical expenses while abroad, you have two options:

  1. Augment your existing health insurance with add-on coverage for international travel. The extra cost can be worthwhile if you frequently travel and/or anticipate seeking international medical treatment (even for a mundane teeth cleaning).
  2. Purchase international health insurance. Many major insurance companies offer health insurance that can cover treatment both in your home country and worldwide for both emergencies and more predictable treatment, like ​​maternity, dental and wellness checkups. Whether you’ve decided to work remotely abroad, or you frequently travel abroad, it might make sense to ensure you can see a doctor anywhere.

Myth 2: Travel insurance is most useful for trips involving extreme sports

In fact, it’s quite the opposite. Many forms of travel insurance explicitly won’t cover certain high-risk activities like skydiving, scuba diving or bungee jumping. If your trip involves adventure sports, you might need to purchase a separate policy that specifically covers your activity.

Look for air activity coverage, which typically covers activities from zip lining and hot air ballooning to more thrilling endeavors like skydiving, hang gliding, and bungee jumping. A specific water sport policy will usually cover watercrafting, scuba diving and deep-sea fishing. And snow sports coverage can insure activities like snowboarding, skiing, heli-skiing and ice windsurfing.

Squaremouth, which is a travel insurance comparison tool, recommends at least $50,000 in emergency medical coverage and $100,000 in medical evacuation coverage when purchasing these policies.

Myth 3: ‘Cancel For Any Reason’ can get all of your money back

Travel insurance can sometimes be limited in terms of what scenarios actually enable it to kick in. While it will typically cover events like accidental injuries or severe weather, it likely won’t cover many other reasons, such as COVID-19 risks or suddenly skipping your trip because your work or personal life got busy.

For those scenarios, you might consider “ Cancel For Any Reason ” coverage, which can get you money back no matter why you need to cancel. But it won’t get all your money back. Exact amounts vary by policy, but policyholders can expect to be refunded for about 50% to 75% of upfront payments, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

And even still, there are limitations. For example, most CFAR policies require you to cancel your trip more than 48 hours prior to your scheduled departure.

Myth 4: Full-time travelers can best maximize travel insurance

While frequent travelers will certainly get more value from an annual travel insurance policy or their credit card’s travel insurance benefit than someone who only travels a few times a year, someone who travels full-time — like an expat or digital nomad — might be out of luck.

Check with your own insurance provider, but most trip insurance companies do not cover trips that exceed 60 days. If your employer lets you work remotely and you’ve chosen to become a full-time traveler, don’t count on your travel insurance policy to help.

For trips longer than 60 days, you may want a travel insurance option specifically designed for digital nomads .

Myth 5: Travel insurance is best for people with medical issues

If you have a pre-existing condition, don’t count on travel insurance if that condition interferes with your trip. Most policies explicitly do not cover pre-existing conditions or travel that is done against the advice of a physician.

Understand that the definition of a pre-existing condition can be pretty broad. For instance, if you have a mild heart attack while climbing the steps of the Eiffel Tower but you were previously diagnosed with hypertension, your claim might be denied.

To ensure coverage, consider a more comprehensive policy that includes a pre-existing condition waiver .

Myth 6: You can wait until you get home to file a claim

Depending on the length of your trip, don’t wait to contact your insurance provider. If canceling your trip before departure, some policies require you to notify your trip insurance company within 48 hours of your physician advising you against travel.

Most policies require that you file a written claim within 20 days after the occurrence. From there, supporting documentation (like medical records, a death certificate or notice of jury duty) must typically be submitted within 90 days.

The bottom line

Travel insurance can be enormously helpful in many scenarios. It can reimburse you to buy new toiletries and clothes if your luggage is lost. It can cover an extra hotel night stay or meals for eligible flight delays. And it can refund nonrefundable reservations should you need to cancel or cut short a trip due to most medical emergencies or severe weather.

But there are a lot of circumstances that aren’t covered — or might only be covered by certain policies and with the right paperwork. Understand what your policy actually covers before counting on travel insurance to come to your rescue.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Centreville murder suspect extradited from New Orleans

WOODVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A Centreville murder suspect was extradited from New Orleans to the Wilkinson County Jail to appear in court for his charges of murder and aggravated assault. The Natchez Democrat reported Jaccory Carr, 24, is accused of shooting and killing Gerrit Decody, 31, at the Pinetree Manor apartments in Centreville on May […]
CENTREVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Former Clarksdale Public Utilities cashier accused of embezzlement

COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Special agents from the State Auditor’s Office arrested the former lead cashier for the Clarksdale Public Utilities. According to State Auditor Shad White, Shoral Bounds was indicted for embezzlement by a Coahoma County grand jury. A $182,771.97 demand letter was presented to her upon arrest. Bounds is accused of embezzling […]
COAHOMA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Teen arrested, 1 wanted for fatal shooting at Jackson gas station

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a teen in connection to a deadly shooting at the Bullard Street Fuel Time. Police said Shydarius Williams,17, has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of Marcus Moore, 37. The shooting happened on Saturday, June 4. Investigators said they are looking for Lashundra Bass, […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Insurance#Insurance Coverage#Nerdwallet#Medicare#Medicaid
WJTV 12

Body found behind Natchez apartment building

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police are investigating after a woman’s body was found behind an apartment building on Saint Catherine Street on Sunday, June 5. The Natchez Democrat reported the woman was identified as Doretha Fitzgerald, 63. Police arrived at DeMarco Square apartments just after 8:00 a.m. on Sunday. Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson police identify suspect after woman shot, killed in bed

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are searching for a 29-year-old man in connection to the shooting death of a woman. Police are looking for Zverian Brent in connection to the death of Terrencia Jackson, 26. The shooting happened on Fleetwood Drive on Tuesday, June 7. Investigators said Jackson was shot and killed while lying […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson police investigate homicide on Revere Street

Jackson, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson police are investigating a homicide on Revere Street. A man was found inside a burnt vehicle with a gunshot wound to the back, and two people were seen running from the vehicle, according to police. If you have any information, call JPD or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Heavy police presence on Fleetwood Dr. in Jackson

UPDATE (7.48 AM): The coroner has identified the victim as 26-year-old Terrencia Jackson. This incident is being investigated as a homicide. ORIGINAL POST: JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a scene on Fleetwood Drive. Very little information is being confirmed at this time. This is a developing story.
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
WJTV 12

Man charged with domestic violence in Hattiesburg

UPDATE: HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Authorities said Michael Deshun Davis turned himself in to the Hattiesburg Police Department in connection to the domestic violence incident. Davis was charged with one count of domestic violence-aggravated assault. He was booked into the Forrest County Jail. HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are searching for a man who […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

4 arrested for prescription fraud after chase in North Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) and other agencies were involved in a chase on Monday across Northeast Mississippi that ended in the arrest of four suspects. According to investigators, the suspects were wanted for presenting fraudulent prescriptions allegedly written by a physician in Bartlett, Tennessee. Sara Wells, Walter […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Prentiss man shot, robbed while helping stranded drivers

PRENTISS, Miss. (WHLT) – A Prentiss man was shot in the face and robbed on Monday, June 6, according to authorities. The Prentiss Headlight reported John Anderson, 82, was attacked on Garland Broom Road when he stopped to help what he thought were stranded drivers. Jefferson Davis County deputies said Anderson went home to get […]
PRENTISS, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested on drug charge in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested after Adams County deputies said they found drugs inside a stolen vehicle. On Sunday, an off-duty deputy observed a vehicle that was reported stolen from Franklin County. The vehicle was in the Kingston area. When deputies arrived at the location, they found Devin Wheeler. Inside the […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Amazon killing sparks red flag law discussion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ebony Crockett’s family is left reeling after she was killed outside of her job last week in North Mississippi. Officers said Crockett was killed by Corey Brewer who family called an ex-boyfriend. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said Brewer, who was on the run after her death, was later killed by […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Chase from Madison to Jackson lands 4 in jail, 1 wanted

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A multi-city police chase that began in Madison ended with the arrest of three men and one teen on Saturday, June 4. One suspect remains at large. Madison police said they were told about a black Dodge Charger and black Mercedes SUV acting suspiciously in a parking lot around 5:40 p.m. […]
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

Neighbors warned of phone scam in Simpson County

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Simpson County deputies are warning neighbors about a phone scam circulating in the area. Deputies said the scammer claims to be an investigator from the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office or someone from the 13th District Circuit Court. The scammer tries to collect a debt, fine or payment. Deputies said the […]
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Toni Johnson wants State Auditor barred from case

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Toni Johnson, a woman allegedly involved in the Hinds County Election Commission scandal, filed a motion with her attorney to bar State Auditor Shad White from the prosecution against her. Johnson, a Hinds County Election Commissioner, was charged with fraud, embezzlement and accepting a bribe in February 2022. She allegedly […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

2 wanted for theft at Pine Belt Mental Health

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest County deputies are searching for two suspects accused of stealing a converter from a vehicle owned by Pine Belt Mental Health. The incident happened in the early morning hours of Saturday, May 21. Investigators said surveillance video showed two men in a Ford F-150 pulled into the parking lot of […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Missing 3-year-old found after spending 2 days alone in wilderness

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing 3-year-old from Montana spent days alone in the wilderness before being found alive, according to authorities. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Montana said it originally got a report Friday from a concerned neighbor about a missing child in Bull Lake south of Troy, Montana. Deputies identified the child […]
TAMPA, FL
WJTV 12

2 Jones County mothers arrested after babies test positive for meth

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two Jones County mothers have been charged with child abuse following the births of their babies. Deputies said the babies tested positive for methamphetamine. Investigators said Kelly Baldridge, 24, of Ellisville, was arrested and charged with one count of child abuse involving her newborn. Summer Myrick, 24, of Laurel, was […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy