Boston, MA

Celtics show support for Brittney Griner prior to Game 2 of NBA Finals

By John Healy
 3 days ago

As the Boston Celtics prepare for Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, players on the team sported T-shirts that read “We Are BG” during their practice Saturday as a symbol of support for WNBA star Brittney Griner.

Griner, a seven-time All-Star and Olympic gold medalist, was arrested in Russia in February on drug charges for allegedly carrying a vape cartridge containing hashish oil — which is illegal in Russia and could result to up to 10 years in prison.

The U.S. government says Griner has been “wrongfully detained.”

“The shirts were super important not only showing our support for our sister that is detained over in Russia, Brittney Griner, we just wanted to show that togetherness and love that we have throughout not only the NBA but the WNBA,” Celtics forward Grant Williams told reporters on Saturday. “She’s been a vital part of the WNBA over the years past, college, and in the amount of impact she’s had on young female athletes, USA and overseas.

“We hope to have her back in the U.S. and reunited with her family and do what she loves and bring that love and tenacity she always plays with on the court.”

Celtics star Jayson Tatum said he got to know Griner during the Olympics in Tokyo because the men and women’s teams were often hanging out together due to COVID restrictions.

“After the games, after practice, we would be in the hospitality room, men and women,” Tatum said, per ESPN . “We would be in there, playing cards, karaoke, things like that, video games. Great person to be around. She just lightens the entire room with her personality.

“So it’s extremely tough seeing what she’s going through. I know everybody sees and feels that, and obviously we’re all together in support trying to bring her back to her family and things like that. Yeah, wearing those shirts today in support of her.”

