MSP: suspects fired shots on I-75 while troopers investigated fatal motorcycle crash

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Michigan State Police investigation is underway after another shooting on a Detroit freeway early Sunday morning.

MSP officials say a courtesy patrol driver was on I-75 near Dearborn Street on Detroit’s southwest side around 2 a.m. assisting with a fatal motorcycle crash investigation when he heard about 6-10 shots ring out near the Rouge River Bridge.

The CP driver saw a white Chevy Malibu and a white Chevy Impala were headed southbound in the area when the shots were fired.

Officials say neither car stopped after the shooting and troopers found several shell casings on the freeway.

It’s unclear if anyone was hit by the gunfire, but local emergency rooms said they did not treat anyone who had been shot.

MSP are still investigating and asking anyone with information about the freeway shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.