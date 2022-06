June 13 (UPI) -- The European Space Agency said Monday that its Gaia probe has observed thousands of starquakes and so-called "stellar DNA" in its survey of the Milky Way. This is the third major release of data from the mission, which launched in 2013, and includes new details cataloging such things as the chemical composition, temperature, speed and radial velocity coupled to 3D motions.

