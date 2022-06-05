ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

Pilot safe after emergency plane landing near Vilano Beach

By Allison Matthews, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UP4Tq_0g1ArZL900

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that an airplane was forced to make an emergency landing on the Intracoastal Waterway just north of the Vilano Bridge.

STORY: FHP: Man killed crossing Blanding Boulevard in a hit-and-run incident

Preliminary investigations revealed that at approximately 6:49 a.m., an aircraft was traveling north over St. Augustine when the pilot experienced a loss of power. He effected an emergency landing on the Intracoastal Waterway.

There were no injuries or damage reported in the landing.

The plane was towed by St. Augustine Fire Rescue to the float plane ramp at Northeast Florida Regional Airport.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
fox13news.com

Man bitten in leg by 7-foot alligator at North Port motel garden

NORTH PORT, Fla. - While a man was walking around a North Port motel during the middle of the night, deputies said he was bitten by an alligator. According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, around 12:45 a.m., the 49-year-old was walking in the front garden Warm Mineral Springs Motel, located on Tamiami Trail. Deputies said he is a resident at the motel.
NORTH PORT, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Florida man bitten by alligator he thought was a dog

A man in Sarasota is recovering after he thought an alligator was a dog and it bit off a chunk of his leg. According to WTSP, the incident occurred last night at around 12:30 a.m. at the Warm Mineral Springs Motel in North Port, after the man approached the animal while walking along a dark path.
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Augustine, FL
City
St. Augustine, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Saint Augustine, FL
Accidents
Saint Augustine, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Augustine
Action News Jax

Arizona police find Gila monster during DUI traffic stop

MESA, Ariz. — A traffic stop took a wild turn in Mesa, Arizona when police said they saw a venomous animal in the car. Mesa police said in a news release that they were called to a convenience store parking lot where Brandon Denney had been seen sleeping behind the wheel of a running car. Arriving officers saw Denney asleep with an orange pill bottle in his hand.
MESA, AZ
fox13news.com

Florida fire chief arrested for murder, sheriff says

PENSACOLA, Fla. - The chief of a volunteer fire department in the Florida Panhandle is accused of fatally shooting a business owner because the victim owed him money, authorities said. Brian Keith Easterling, 52, was taken into custody earlier Monday at his home in Holt, Florida and was awaiting extradition...
PENSACOLA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Landing#Pilot#Florida Highway Patrol#Aircraft#Traffic Accident#St Augustine Fire Rescue#Cox Media Group
WLWT 5

2 workers die after falling in Kentucky power plant's drainage system

ROBARDS, Ky. — Two workers have died after falling into a drainage system at a western Kentucky power plant, officials said. Big River Electric Corporation spokeswoman Stephanie McCombs confirmed that a company employee and a contractor died Tuesday while working on the company’s Sebree Station property near the Green Station power plant in Henderson County, news outlets reported.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Action News Jax

Video shows Massachusetts woman leading police on chase in stolen cruiser

BOSTON — Police in Massachusetts arrested a woman accused of stealing a police cruiser and leading troopers on a chase through Boston. Police said Renelle Sonia, 38, stole a Malden Police Department cruiser that was parked near the front door of police headquarters Tuesday night, WFXT reported. Officers had been attending to another matter when she took the vehicle.
BOSTON, MA
Action News Jax

Moose attacks 2 people, dog in Colorado; 1 person seriously injured

One man was seriously injured Wednesday after a moose charged him, another person and a dog in Colorado, authorities said. According to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, the moose attacked near the West Magnolia Trailhead, a United States Forest Service property, near the town of Nederland. The animal charged at least three times while a deputy was tending to the injured people, the release stated.
NEDERLAND, CO
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
98K+
Followers
106K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy