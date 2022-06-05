ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Girl, 11, shot during sleepover on Detroit's east side

By Allan Lengel
deadlinedetroit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's another child shooting death to report in Detroit this weekend. This time, the victim is an 11-year-old girl who was having...

www.deadlinedetroit.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

'It was me or him': Detroit man fatally shoots home intruder

A lawful and trained gun owner fatally shot a home intruder outside his Detroit home Tuesday. Maiso Jackson woke up around 4:30 a.m. after he heard a man outside banging on his front door, he said. The man was "talking about how someone owed him money, I said, 'No one...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James White
CBS Detroit

Detroit Police Search For Suspect After 74-Year-Old Driver Killed In Hit-And-Run

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Detroit. Suspect wanted in fatal hit-and-run | Credit: Detroit Police Department On May 18, the hit-and-run happened in the area of W. McNichols and Telegraph. Police say the suspect was driving a stolen Chevy Camaro when he drove through a red light and hit a 74-year-old man driving a silver 2000 GMC Sierra pick-up truck. Suspect wanted in fatal hit-and-run | Credit: Detroit Police Department The suspect then fled the scene on foot. Police say the suspect left a few articles of clothing behind in the Camaro, including Dior shoes. If you have any information on this crime, submit a tip to www.detroitrewards.tv and include case#: 2205210103. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.  
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Woman charged in Detroit hit-and-run that killed man in wheelchair

Detroit — A 24-year-old woman accused of driving a car that struck and killed a man using a wheelchair Thursday has been charged, police said. Mickayla Wilson was arraigned Monday on several charges, including operating a vehicle while intoxicated-causing death, reckless driving-causing death, failing to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault-causing death, and resisting/obstructing arrest.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Side#Detroit Police#Shooting#Sleepover#Violent Crime#Fox 2#Crimestoppers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Detroit News

State police investigate possible shooting Sunday on I-75 at Dearborn Road

Detroit — Michigan State Police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting on Interstate 75 and Dearborn Road on the city's southwest side, officials said. Troopers were already at the location responding to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle rider, according to authorities. A courtesy patrol van's driver told...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy