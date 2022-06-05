ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Two dead, 3 detained after shooting at night club in Mesa

By KTAR.COM
KTAR.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — Two people are dead after a shooting occurred at a night club in Mesa early Sunday morning, authorities said. Police responded to the area of Alma School Road and Southern Avenue after receiving...

ktar.com

Comments / 4

Related
KTAR.com

Suspect arrested in shooting that injured bystander at Phoenix Walmart

PHOENIX – An 18-year-old man was arrested for a shooting that wounded a bystander in a Phoenix Walmart on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. An off-duty officer heard shots fired at the store, one of the few businesses still open at the defunct Metrocenter Mall, around 3:30 p.m. and detained Diontay Evans, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release Wednesday morning.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Suspect sought in north Phoenix homicide

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in a north Phoenix neighborhood. Phoenix Police say the incident happened at around 7:30 a.m. on June 8 near 23rd Avenue and Indian School Road. A suspect remains on the loose. No further details were released.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Suspect in 11 drive-by shootings in Phoenix indicted on 72 counts

PHOENIX — A man suspected in 11 drive-by shootings in south and west Phoenix was indicted on 72 counts, prosecutors announced Monday. Manuel Sierra, 24, was arrested last month in Buckeye for his suspected role in the shootings that began on Dec. 31 and ended on May 11. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Driver wanted after woman dies in west Phoenix hit-and-run crash

PHOENIX - A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in west Phoenix early Tuesday morning, and police are still searching for the driver. The victim, identified as 37-year-old Stephanie Spooner, was in the middle of the roadway at around 3:30 a.m. when she was reportedly hit by a car near 51st Avenue and Pierson Street.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Mesa, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Crime & Safety
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
AZFamily

Police identify man who allegedly shot innocent woman at Walmart Metrocenter

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The man who shot a handgun during an altercation in north Phoenix’s Walmart inside the old Metrocenter complex Tuesday has been identified. Police say, Diontay Evans, 18, was arguing with two men he knew inside the store around 3:30 p.m. As the three men were leaving, Evans fired a gun several times into the store. One bullet hit a 45-year-old woman who investigators say was an unintended victim. The woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Evans also fired on one of the men he was fighting with and hit a car.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Suspect arrested after allegedly flashing gun in Chandler, fleeing from police last week

PHOENIX – A man wanted for allegedly flashing a gun outside a Chandler pizza restaurant last week and fleeing from police was arrested Monday night, authorities said. Raymond Harding, 27, was booked on two counts of aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon and one count each of aggravated assault on a minor, prohibited possession of a weapon and disorderly conduct with a weapon.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix police say fatal weekend shooting occurred at party promoted on social media

PHOENIX – Officials are warning parents about parties promoted on social media after a teenage girl was killed at a such a gathering in Phoenix over the weekend. “As Phoenix police detectives processed the extensive crime scene, talked with witnesses and followed up on leads, they learned the party that killed one and injured eight others was promoted on social media,” Phoenix Police Sgt. Philip Krynsky said in a press release Monday.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Night Club#Violent Crime#Southern
12news.com

Police capture suspect accused of violent assault and robbery in Phoenix

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department said Tuesday they arrested a man accused of violently assaulting an employee inside a phone store on Bethany Home Road. Security camera footage captured the moment a man entered the business and attacked the employee before stealing phones and cash from the store.
PHOENIX, AZ
Fox5 KVVU

Suspect in Las Vegas gas station shooting arrested in Phoenix

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Police arrested a man in connection with a gas station shooting that happened a month ago in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened May 7 at about 10:30 p.m. in a gas station parking lot in the 3800 block of E. Lake Mead Boulevard. Police believe the victim got into an argument with an unknown Hispanic male. The gunman opened fire following the dispute, according to LVMPD.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AZFamily

2 killed, 2 hurt in Mesa nightclub shooting

Community mourns tribal officer killed during traffic stop in eastern Arizona. The community held a candlelight vigil on Monday night to honor fallen Officer Adrian Lopez Sr. He leaves behind a wife and child. Three people killed in two mass shootings around the Valley. Updated: 1 hours ago. |. Back-to-back...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Authorities investigating drowning death of man in Tempe Town Lake

PHOENIX — An investigation is underway for the drowning death of a homeless man who allegedly jumped into Tempe Town Lake while fleeing police last month, authorities said Monday. Sean Bickings, 34, on May 28 was talking with Tempe police officers who responded to Tempe Beach Park near Mill...
TEMPE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Three taken to hospital, dog rescued after apartment fire in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Three people were taken to a hospital after a multi-unit apartment fire near Power and Broadway roads Wednesday afternoon. Crews found a 42-year-old male and a 30-year-old female outside of the apartment with significant burns. Officials say both were transported with possible life-threatening injures. A dog...
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Woman critically injured in hit-and-run crash on Phoenix street

PHOENIX – A pedestrian was critically injured in a hit-and-run collision on a Phoenix street Tuesday morning, authorities said. The unidentified woman was walking near 51st Avenue and Camelback Road when she was struck by a dark-colored SUV, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. She was...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix police arrest man caught on camera brutally attacking phone store employee

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have now arrested the man who brutally attacked a young woman near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home on Saturday evening. On Tuesday morning, Phoenix Police released a video asking for the public’s help identifying a man seen punching and stomping a 22-year-old employee at a Cricket Wireless store. Several hours later, police released an update saying the 33-year-old man was in custody.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 killed, 2 hurt in Mesa nightclub shooting; 3 detained after pursuit

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say three people have been detained after a shooting that left two men dead and 2 others hurt outside of a nightclub early Sunday morning. It started around 2:20 a.m. as officers responded to a shooting at the Lounge Soho near Southern Avenue and Longmore. As police showed up, they saw someone speeding off from the nightclub. Officers pursued the car, which ended six miles away at Southern Avenue and Hardy Drive. Authorities detained three people. Police say two men were found lying in the nightclub’s parking lot. Sgt. Chuck Trapani says the men died at the scene, and detectives are working on identifying them. Police also said two other people, including a security guard, were taken to the hospital but are expected to be okay.
MESA, AZ
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed, 2 Hurt in Two-Car Crash on Bell Road [Phoenix, AZ]

One Man Killed, Two Others Injured in Vehicle Accident on Tatum Boulevard. The incident happened at 10:30 p.m. in the area along Bell Road and Tatum Boulevard. Furthermore, according to reports, the male driver crashed into another vehicle that was stopped in traffic for reasons still unknown. First responders rushed...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy