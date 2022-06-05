ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Danny Jansen catching for Toronto on Sunday

By Zack Bussiere
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

numberfire.com

J.D. Davis sent to Mets' bench on Tuesday

New York Mets infielder J.D. Davis is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Davis will take a break after Pete Alonso was moved to first base and Nick Plummer was named New York's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 70 batted balls this season, Davis has...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Jarren Duran optioned to Triple-A by Red Sox Monday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran has been optioned to Triple-A Monday night. Jackie Bradley Jr. is back from a brief paternity leave. As a result, Duran is heading back to Triple-A Worcester. His only spot on the MLB roster will be in the event of an injury going forward.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Update: Tarik Skubal now expected to start for Detroit following weather delay

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal is expected to start Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Skubal was originally scratched due to concerns over the weather for Tuesday's clash with the Pirates. After the start of the game was pushed back to 9:10 PM, he is once again expected to make his scheduled start. Wily Peralta will not start.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Mitch Garver on Minnesota bench Tuesday in Game 1

Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader. Garver has taken over as the Twins' everyday designated hitter since returning from the injured list last month, but he's getting a breather for the front end of Tuesday's doubleheader. Corey Seager is in the DH role for Game 1 while Marcus Semien is at shortstop and Ezequiel Duran plays second base. Andy Ibanez, who was called up from Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday, is starting on third base and batting ninth. Garver figures to return for Game 2.
ARLINGTON, TX
Person
Devin Smeltzer
Person
Kevin Gausman
Person
Cavan Biggio
Person
Danny Jansen
numberfire.com

Martin Maldonado sitting for Astros on Tuesday

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Maldonado will move to the bench on Tuesday with Jason Castro catching for right-hander Justin Verlander. Castro will bat eighth versus right-hander Chris Flexen and Seattle. numberFire's models project Castro for 7.9...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Ryan McMahon sitting for Colorado on Tuesday

Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. McMahon will move to the bench on Tuesday with Elehuris Montero starting at third base. Montero will bat seventh versus left-hander Carlos Rodon and the Giants. numberFire's models project Montero for...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Edmundo Sosa sitting for Cardinals on Wednesday

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Edmundo Sosa is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Sosa will move to the bench on Wednesday with Nolan Gorman starting at second base. Gorman will bat second versus right-hander Corey Kluber and the Rays. numberFire's models project Gorman...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Milwaukee's Jace Peterson operating third base on Wednesday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jace Peterson is batting sixth in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Peterson will man the hot corner after Pablo Reyes was optioned to Triple-A Nashville. In a lefty versus righty matchup against Aaron Nola, our models project Peterson to score 10.3 FanDuel points at the salary...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Austin Nola catching for Padres on Tuesday

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the New York Mets. Nola will catch for right-hander Yu Darvish on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Taijuan Walker and the Mets. Jorge Alfaro returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Nola for 6.8...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

C.J. Cron batting third for Colorado on Tuesday

Colorado Rockies infielder C.J. Cron is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Cron will start at first base on Tuesday and bat third versus left-hander Carlos Rodon and the Giants. Charlie Blackmon moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Cron for 11.8 FanDuel points...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Houston's Jose Siri batting ninth on Tuesday

Houston Astros outfielder Jose Siri is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Siri will start in center field on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Chris Flexen and the Mariners. Chas McCormick returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Siri for 8.5 FanDuel points on...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Alek Thomas sitting for Arizona on Tuesday

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Thomas will move to the bench on Tuesday with Jordan Luplow starting in right field. Luplow will bat sixth versus right-hander Graham Ashcraft and the Reds. numberFire's models project Luplow for 12.5...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Jake Hager batting eighth for Arizona on Tuesday

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Jake Hager is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Hager will start at third base on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Graham Ashcraft and the Reds. Josh Rojas moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hager for 7.4 FanDuel points on...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Angels' Juan Lagares batting seventh on Tuesday

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Juan Lagares is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Lagares will start in right field on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Garrett Whitlock and Boston. Jo Adell moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Lagares for 7.5 FanDuel points...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Jacob Stallings catching for Marlins on Wednesday

Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Stallings will catch for right-hander Sandy Alcantara on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Josiah Gray and Washington. Nick Fortes returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Stallings for 8.6 FanDuel points on...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Aramis Garcia catching for Reds on Wednesday

Cincinnati Reds catcher Aramis Garcia is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Garcia will catch for left-hander Mike Minor on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Merrill Kelly and Arizona. Tyler Stephenson moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Garcia for 5.3 FanDuel points on...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Wednesday 6/8/22

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
MLB
numberfire.com

Maikel Franco sitting for Nationals on Wednesday

Washington Nationals infielder Maikel Franco is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Franco will move to the bench on Wednesday with Ehire Adrianza starting at third base. Adrianza will bat eighth versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins. numberFire's models project Adrianza for 6.5...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Ehire Adrianza batting eighth for Washington on Wednesday

Washington Nationals infielder Ehire Adrianza is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Adrianza will start at third base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins. Maikel Franco moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Adrianza for 6.5 FanDuel points on...
MLB

