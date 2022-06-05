ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Movie Mondays for Teens

kclibrary.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us Monday evenings in June at the downtown...

kclibrary.org

Comments / 0

Related
tonyskansascity.com

KANSAS CITY ACTIVISTS DEMAND: NO ICE CREAM ON JUNETEENTH!!!

Recently, Walmart was smacked in public over ice cream celebration of an African-American holiday. To some that might seem harsh but local KC Defender activists generously share an explanation . . . "Juneteenth was never meant to be about ice cream flavors, overpriced corny merchandise, and Juneteenth T-shirts . ....
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

How the Yeah Yeah Yeahs turned Kansas City into 'the edge of the world'

Now playing in Times Square in New York City: the Yeah Yeah Yeahs video "Spitting off the Edge of the World," featuring Perfume Genius. The video was directed and produced by two Kansas City Art Institute graduates and filmed in Kansas City. “The shoot in Kansas City was dream-like,” the...
kclibrary.org

Teen Volunteer Opportunity

Volunteer with Kansas City Public Library's summer craft series and earn 2 volunteer hours!. In order to volunteer, teens must arrive by 12:45 p.m. for training.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Entertainment
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Entertainment
northeastnews.net

One Stop Hair opens at 3017 Independence Blvd

One Stop Hair and Beauty Supplies opened on June 4, 2022, with a ribbon cutting at the shop, located at 3017 Independence Ave. A celebration was sponsored by the Northeast Kansas City Chamber of Commerce. Their grand opening celebrated the official start of the new small business venture. The One Stop Hair and Beauty Supplies shop specializes in providing hair supplies for any hair type, specifically supplying products made for Black hair. The hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
KANSAS CITY, MO
tonyskansascity.com

The Dotte Reveals Whataburger Traffic Plan

A quick peek at metro priorities for this week . . Here's a glimpse at the big Mahomes burger shack opening . . . To distract us all for real lives . . . As of 7 a.m. June 7, the amended traffic flow plan goes into effect until 5 p.m. Sunday, June 12.
KANSAS CITY, KS
inkansascity.com

23 Locally Owned Ice Cream Shops to Try This Summer in Kansas City

During sweltering summers in Kansas City, we all deserve a frozen treat to cool down. Lucky for us, Kansas City has plenty of mom-and-pop ice creameries with one-of-a-kind flavors sure to make braving the summer heat a little less uncomfortable. Here’s our round-up of Kansas City’s local ice cream scene....
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Library#Downtown Kansas City#Popcorn#Movie Titles
tonyskansascity.com

Mahomes' Whataburger Opens In The Dotte

This is the most uninteresting news of the day that doesn't impact that lives who local who refuse to partake in greasy heart-clogging food. Already this morning the event is earning more new coverage than any other local issue. Check traffic news about the car glut that WILL create a...
KANSAS CITY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
martincitytelegraph.com

Before it was the Lake of the Ozarks, it was Ha Ha Tonka

When Robert McClure Snyder first set eyes on the natural wonders of this Ozarks property, he could see promise and possibilities. We’ve reached that pivotal time of year where thousands of people leave the big city and travel to “The Lake.” It doesn’t take its formal title to know what “The Lake” is or where it’s located. If you don’t personally have a house or condo there, you certainly know a handful of people who do.
KANSAS CITY, MO
tonyskansascity.com

Starbucks Starts Closing Union Shops

Here's a quick preview of ALLEGED barista union busting that could be hitting the Kansas City metro very soon. TKC loves collective bargaining and we've got no probs with workers trying to garner more cash. Sadly, this union effort earned great headlines and social media love but didn't really seem...
LABOR ISSUES

Comments / 0

Community Policy