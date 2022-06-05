Movie Mondays for Teens

One Stop Hair and Beauty Supplies opened on June 4, 2022, with a ribbon cutting at the shop, located at 3017 Independence Ave. A celebration was sponsored by the Northeast Kansas City Chamber of Commerce. Their grand opening celebrated the official start of the new small business venture. The One Stop Hair and Beauty Supplies shop specializes in providing hair supplies for any hair type, specifically supplying products made for Black hair. The hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
