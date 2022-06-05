ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing hiker results in scare on Colorado's pay-to-climb fourteener

By Spencer McKee
 3 days ago
Culebra Peak. Photo Credit: Spencer McKee.

On Saturday morning, Alamosa Search and Rescue asked Colorado's mountain climbing community for information related to a 69-year-old man thought to be missing in the area of 14,047-foot Culebra Peak. A Sangre de Cristo range peak, Culebra Peak is unique in that climbing it is highly regulated via a fee from the private land owner, who limits how many people can climb the mountain each day. Because of this, the mountain is known for its remote, rugged feel, with a trail that isn't defined in some areas.

Alamosa County Search and Rescue initially asked for help getting in touch with the 16 climbers that had been allowed on the mountain June 3, with one part of that effort including a social media outreach.

In a later update, it was announced that the man was found safe, with Alamosa Search and Rescue also thanking Colorado's fourteener climbing community for their effort to spread the word about the missing climber and the call for help.

While Culebra Peak isn't extremely technical, being class two, spring climbs can mean a longer hike and exhausting post-holing. It is unclear if either factor was at play in this case. The circumstances that resulted in the missing person report have not been released.

Colorado's search and rescue effort is volunteer-driven. If you're interested in helping out with the effort, consider purchasing a CORSAR card here.

Cindi
3d ago

God Bless and Big hugs to all the volunteers, who have once again put their lives on hold, to help bring this man home! 🙏❤🙏

