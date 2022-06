JEFFERSON CITY - The City Council is set to vote on a 5% pay increase for police officers and city employees during their meeting Monday afternoon. The agenda includes two votes, the first which would raise pay for police officers in the city through a new labor agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Missouri, Lodge #19. The second agenda item would raise pay for all other city workers if it is approved.

