Columbia, MO

Pavement maintenance scheduled this week in Columbia

By Jasmyne Ricard, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
KOMU
 3 days ago

COLUMBIA - A contractor for the Columbia Public Works department will begin pavement maintenance on 26 city streets beginning Monday, June 6. The city will use reclamite, which is an asphalt...

www.komu.com

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Power outages reported across Mid-Missouri after early morning storms

COLUMBIA, Mo. 8:45 a.m. update: Ameren Missouri crews continue to work to restore the power to customers around the Lake of the Ozarks area. The utility provider's outage map shows the number of outages is down to 48. Ameren Missouri reports the power outages are impacting more than 1,150 customers. Boone Electric is working to The post Power outages reported across Mid-Missouri after early morning storms appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Osage Beach safety officials discuss dangers of cliff jumping

LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The Missouri Highway Patrol and the Osage Beach Fire Protection District want people to understand the dangers of jumping off cliffs into lakes. As KOMU recently reported on Sunday, an Illinois man died from drowning after cliff jumping in the Grand Glaize Arm of the Lake of the Ozarks.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KOMU

Wendy's is coming to downtown Columbia

A new Wendy's is set to open in downtown Columbia in the fall. Construction is underway at 308 S. Ninth St. in Suite 101, which used to be a Moe's Southwest Grill until it closed around three years ago. Eve Metheny confirmed the scheduled fall opening on behalf of Hamra...
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Overnight storms knock power out to several hundred Boone County homes

UPDATE AT 8:22 AM: Boone Electric Cooperative crews have restored power to almost 500 residents across Boone County. There are still seven customers left without power in the Rocheport area, according to the outage map. HERE IS OUR ORIGINAL STORY:. About 500 people in the Columbia and Rocheport areas are...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

42 Bayview Cove Road, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

G O R G E O U S! INVESTOR ALERT OR KEEP IT FOR YOURSELF! This home was nicely refinished & is booked constantly! It is located on the 8 MM in Workman Hollow Cove in Lake Ozark. This incredible property offers 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths. The main level is beaming with the crisp colors and windows everywhere to capitalize on these incredible views! It also has a Master Suite on the main. You will be a fan of the open floor plan, the vaulted ceiling & prestigious stone fireplace from floor to ceiling. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances & granite countertops. This home comes fully furnished. Upstairs you will find two more spacious bedrooms & another full bath. There is plenty of room to entertain on the lakeside deck or move to the lower level and enjoy seating and a firepit area. The dock adds to the entertaining space and offers a swim platform, fish cleaning station and boat/jetski lifts for your convenience. Please call for a private appointment between bookings.
LAKE OZARK, MO
KOMU

Osage Beach Fire rescues 3 from RV after overnight storms

OSAGE BEACH - Three people were rescued from an RV after a tree landed on the vehicle during storms in the Camden County area early Wednesday morning. At 4:03 a.m., the Osage Beach Fire Protection District (OBFPD) was dispatched to the Fort Leonard Wood recreational area. One person was pinned...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
lakeexpo.com

62 Burning Bush Drive, Gravois Mills, Missouri 65037

A RARE opportunity to own 600 ft of lakefront, two homes and large detached garage under $600K! The possibilities are endless. One family estate never before been on the market, this is the diamond in the rough you have been searching for. The main house features open main level living, good bones, vaulted ceilings. Three bedrooms up (could be four) , two baths and one full bath in lower level. Room to add additional bedroom in lower level. Attached lower level garage. Septic recently service, pumped and lines cleared. Water damage in lower level cleaned and serviced by US Disaster Restoration. Two fireplaces. Directly at the waters edge with recent survey no longer in the flood plain. The guest house is two bedroom, one bath with attached lower level garage. Large detached garage on one acre to complete the ultimate package. Multi families, large family, investment, use one. Super cool lakefront setting just minutes from Laurie amenities and the PERFECT boating!
GRAVOIS MILLS, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, June 7

Jeanette Frock, the owner of Sew Sweet Quilt Shop, said her store’s success is rooted in out-of-town shoppers. Economic development for the county is complicated, but business owners and organization leaders like Frock are getting creative to bring back traffic. Part of the way Frock gets more traffic to...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Diver drowns at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KMIZ) - A diver drowned Sunday at the Lake of the Ozarks after leaping from a cliff. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the drowning in the 6 mile marker of the Grand Glaize Arm at the Lake of the Ozarks. Cpl. Kyle Green tells ABC 17 News that troopers got word of the drowning from Lake Ozark Fire Protection District around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. Green said the diver had been under water for about three minutes when it received the call.
KOMU

Anchor Festival back in Centralia after two years

CENTRALIA - When the word ‘anchor’ comes to mind, many people think of an anchor that’s attached to a boat. However, this isn’t what the Anchor Festival in Centralia is about. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centralia Anchor Festival came back...
CENTRALIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia library to host family tree guide through genealogy service

COLUMBIA - Researching family history is getting more innovative. "20 years ago, you'd have to spend a day doing research just to find the census. But now it's just a click of a mouse, and you're done immediately," said Tim Dollens, the Daniel Boone Regional Library genealogy instructor. The Columbia...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

EmVP: JCSD employee hopes graduation dinner leaves lasting memory

JEFFERSON CITY - As the end of the school year wrapped up, there was a special graduation celebration for four Jefferson City students. The fifth grade boys from East Elementary School got to say goodbye to elementary school in style. They were chosen to take part in Mr. Nate's Suited and Booted Graduation Dinner.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

City of Columbia, former employee Spurlock argue in court over loss of job

A judge Monday said he will rule later on an effort by the city to dismiss a suit brought by former employee Colleen Spurlock over the loss of her job. Spurlock, a former management fellow with the city of Columbia, is accusing former city manager John Glascock of mismanagement and abuse of authority in relation to her July resignation.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Virtual town hall meeting for central Missouri veterans is tonight

Columbia’s Harry Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital will hold a virtual town meeting for veterans this (Wednesday) evening. Truman VA says about 10,000 veterans will randomly be selected for participation. However, any veteran can participate by dialing 1-833-380-0665. That number will be active just before the 6 pm start. You can also participate online through this link.
COLUMBIA, MO

