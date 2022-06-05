ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ludington, MI

Sandcastles Children's Museum debuts Calming Corner exhibit

By Compiled by Michelle Graves
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUDINGTON – Children can now explore a new exhibit at Sandcastles Children's Museum, the Calming Corner, and find comfort within the space. "For some kids, at some times, the noise and activity of the museum can be a bit of a sensory overload. The Calming Corner offers a little quiet space...

The Sovengard confirms move to new location

After six years in its current space, The Sovengard is solidifying plans to move to a new location further west on Bridge Street by this fall. The Scandinavian-inspired restaurant owned by Rick Muschiana opened in the lower level of 443 Bridge St. NW on Grand Rapids’ West Side in 2016, also establishing an outdoor biergarten in the back of the restaurant at the time.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Inside The Kitchen at Diner 31 in Manistee

“Summertime I mean we have lines out the door all day long,” said head cook, Andrew Schultz, describing Diner 31 in Manistee. First up, loaded biscuits and gravy. Head cook Andrew Schultz says one look at that can only mean one thing. “Stomach starts growling,” he laughed. He...
MANISTEE, MI
New Frankfort Restaurant Offers Tacos, Tequila, Rooftop Deck

A much-anticipated restaurant opens its doors just in time for Frankfort Restaurant Week (June 3–June 10). Dos Árboles is serving up tacos, tequila and Frankfort’s first rooftop deck. This is a web original article from the team at MyNorth Media and Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Want to...
FRANKFORT, MI
A sneak peak at the 2022 National Cherry Festival

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Each year, the National Cherry Festival brings people from around the country to Michigan. This year's festival is set for July 2-9 in Traverse City. National Cherry Queen Allie Graziano and Executive Director Kat Paye joined us on FOX 17 Morning News to give us a sneak peak at what's in store this year.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
12 Great Camping Spots in Grand Rapids

The best part about summer is hitting the outdoors. Whether you like boating, hiking, fishing, visiting the beach, or camping, there are many things to do in Grand Rapids or the surrounding areas. We only have a couple of months to enjoy the warm weather in Grand Rapids so we do not want to waste them indoors. Whether your family loves camping or has camping on the bucket list, I have a list of some places to camp that are not that far from Grand Rapids. Get out and try something new this summer!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Summer Road Trip Ideas Within a Few Hours of Grand Rapids

As a kid, I remember the best part of summer was the vacations and road trips my family would take. We live in a world where we feel we have to constantly be on the go and fill up our schedules to feel productive and accomplished. But this summer, I challenge you to pause and spend some time with your family. Although gas prices are soaring and everything has increased in price, don't let it stop you from taking a vacation, road trip, or even a day trip to create memories with your family. We only have a short period of time with our kids before they leave for college, get married, move out, etc. Let's make the most of the time we have with those we love. Your kids will never forget the experiences you give them. Check out some cool places in Michigan that would make a great day trip or weekend trip for your family.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Every Michigan restaurant to be featured on 'Restaurant: Impossible'

"Restaurant: Impossible" fans rejoice: Chef Robert Irvine is filming his fifth Michigan-based restaurant next week. The show is coming to Leah's Korner Kafe in the city of Coleman on June 13-14. Having the program produce an episode there means a facelift for Leah's, provided by the show's $10,000 budget, and a grand reopening meal to help promote the business.
MICHIGAN STATE
Why does Google Earth show a plane in middle of a Michigan lake?

Barlow Lake is like any other body of water in the summer, in that it features fishing, boating and what appears to be a plane that is stuck at the bottom of it. According to a photo on Google Earth, it certainly does appear like there’s a plane at the bottom of the lake, something that was first brought up on a Facebook group called ‘Grand Rapids Informed.’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Former Hudsonville dollar store under construction

The site of a former convenience store is under construction and soon will be home to three new tenants. Grand-Rapids based CD Barnes Construction recently started partial demolition of the previous Keegstra’s Dollar Store building at 3499 Kelly St. in Hudsonville. The 11,200-square-foot space is being remodeled to house...
HUDSONVILLE, MI
What’s Up With the Dead Fish Along OMP Shorelines?

I’ve had a few people ask me if I know anything about all the dead fish along our Old Mission Peninsula shorelines. I figured they were probably alewives, but that’s as far as my knowledge about them went. Yesterday, I stopped by the Bowers Harbor Boat Launch to...
OLD MISSION, MI

