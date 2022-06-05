ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Hueneme, CA

Dogs on Hueneme Beach? City council to consider lifting ban on pups

By Brian J. Varela, Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 3 days ago

Port Hueneme residents may be able to bring their furry friends onto the city's beach in the future.

The City Council on Monday will discuss whether to change the city's ordinance that prohibits animals at Hueneme Beach Park.

"I think we need more dog parks and pet-friendly places in our county," said Mayor Pro Tem Bobby Martinez Friday. He requested the discussion item at a January meeting.

Deputy City Manager Charles Peretz said Friday the council can't take any direct action on Monday to change the ordinance. Instead, the council can direct staff to draft an ordinance to change municipal code.

That ordinance would come back to the council for two readings.

By prohibiting dogs on the beach, Peretz said the city is able to prevent animal waste and altercations among pets and humans.

The ordinance also protects local wildlife, including the snowy plover. The shorebird is a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act, according to a staff report.

Martinez said he hopes the council can come to a compromise.

He suggests the city allow dogs on the north side of the pier, away from the snowy plovers. He is also open to allowing dogs at certain times of the day and that they be leashed.

"I know a lot of people love animals and their pets," Martinez said. "I think we need to take care of them and the people who have pets."

Dogs are banned on many beaches across Ventura County, but La Conchita, Hobson, Faria, Mondos, Solimar, Oxnard, Hollywood, Silver Strand, Thornhill Broome and Sycamore Cove beaches all allow dogs on the sand, according to a staff report.

Due to a spike in COVID-19 cases at City Hall, Monday's City Council meeting will be held virtually, Peretz said.

Residents can tune into the meeting to speak up in support or against allowing pets on the beach.

The council will also hear a discussion on the state's drought.

To log into the 6:30 p.m. meeting, visit the city's website.

Brian J. Varela covers Oxnard, Port Hueneme and Camarillo. He can be reached at brian.varela@vcstar.com or 805-477-8014. You can also find him on Twitter @BrianVarela805.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Dogs on Hueneme Beach? City council to consider lifting ban on pups

VC Star | Ventura County Star

