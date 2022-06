Click here to read the full article. South Korean TV network MBN is to give a weekly primetime slot this summer to a localized version of studio-based reality show “Mystery Duets.” The concept sees the nation’s most famous singers and celebrities perform a duet without knowing with whom they share the stage. It is only in the middle of the song that they discover each other’s identity as the screen between them rises. Viewers at home play along as one of the two performers’ identities are kept a secret. The show is a format originally produced by DMLS TV, part of Banijay...

