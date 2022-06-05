ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Hell in a Cell predictions: Bianca Belair highlights wild WWE card

By Joseph Staszewski
New York Post
 3 days ago

Hell in a Cell currently is one of the most bizarre pay-per-view cards WWE has put together in recent years with all but one match coming from “Monday Night Raw.”

These smaller cards have had a habit of becoming pleasant surprises. Hell in a Cell certainly has the potential to be and could bring the end of a number of feuds. This is, however, all about the culmination of Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell with at least the shadow of Bray Wyatt hanging over them. Wyatt sent out some cryptic tweets last week signaling a potential return to wrestling soon. This show and the potential of a new opponent for Rhodes would be in the realm of possibility for Wyatt and The Fiend should he choose to return to WWE.

With plenty to look forward to, The Post’s Joseph Staszewski gives his predictions for what will happen inside Allstate Arena in Chicago at Hell in a Cell on Sunday (8 p.m., Peacock).

Madcap vs. Happy Corbin

Madcap has dropped the jokes and is back for revenge on Corbin after his attack on him three weeks ago with a chair and the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy. In order for Madcap to move forward as a more serious babyface he needs to finally put Corbin behind him and does so here in the only SmackDown match on the card.

Pick: Madcap

Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel

Owens has spent the past few weeks trying to convince anyone who will listen – including Sami Zayn — that Ezekiel is Elias (which he is). Owens needs to be driven further into madness here, so he likely can’t win this one. Maybe Ezekiel throws in a few of Elias’ moves to give something for Owens to latch on to, but he has to go over to make this continue to work.

Pick: Ezekiel

The Judgment Day (Edge, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley) vs. A.J. Styles, Finn Balor & Liv Morgan

This isn’t as easy as it feels to call because it’s tough to have The Judgment Day steamroll the caliber of babyfaces you have in Styles and Balor. Morgan did just get a win over Ripley on Raw this week, so maybe that’s the small blemish WWE will allow for a faction it is clearly invested in. It’s the first meeting of the full sides here, so I expect Judgment Day to win with Balor or Morgan taking the pin.

Pick: The Judgment Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09DuDZ_0g1AooAR00
Edge competes with Seth Rollins.
AFP via Getty Images
Bobby Lashley vs. Omos and MVP (Handicap match)

MVP feels like he was added to this match to give Lashley a greater threat and fresh obstacle to overcome and either take the fall or give the All Mighty a chance to lose with dignity. This feud likely has to end with this match because what else can you do with it after Lashley and Omos have already fought in a cage? This whole story has felt more about Lashley than Omos. So I’m going to pick him to overcome the odds here, but I don’t feel very sure about it.

Pick: Bobby Lashley

Theory vs. Mustafa Ali (United States championship)

Ali’s day will come at some point, hopefully, but this is all about Theory now. WWE has a lot invested in the 24-year-old and likely big plans ahead as the talk of a SummerSlam match with his boyhood hero John Cena is certainly out there. These two will put on a heck of a match, maybe a show-stealer, but Theory will more than likely use some nefarious means to win because WWE is doing everything it can to build heat around him.

Pick: Theory

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Asuka (Raw women’s championship)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hNYwo_0g1AooAR00
Bianca Belair at the World Lightweight Title fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano.
Getty Images

If Naomi against Belair was Plan A, scrapped after her and Sasha Banks walked out on “Monday Night Raw,” then this is a Plan B to deliver the best possible match WWE can. While it’s possible WWE could rethink keeping the belt on Belair as was reportedly planned, it feels very unlikely. These three can deliver something special, but expect the EST to still leave with the gold.

Pick: Bianca Belair

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins (Hell in a Cell)

Rhodes and Rollins have given us one of the most compelling trilogies WWE has seen in a while – even with the American Nightmare winning the previous two matches. Rhodes pulled Rollins’ tights to claim the victory in match No. 2, so this will need to be much more decisive. Anything short of a classic will feel like a less than fitting way to end this thing. As good as Rollins continues to be, Rhodes has bigger places to go and gets the clean sweep in a very physical affair.

Pick: Cody Rhodes

New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
36K+
Followers
29K+
Post
11M+
Views
