Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleveland, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 07:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cleveland; Garvin; Grady; McClain The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Garvin County in southern Oklahoma Southeastern Grady County in central Oklahoma Southeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma McClain County in central Oklahoma * Until 815 AM CDT. * At 730 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Dibble to 3 miles southwest of Criner to 3 miles south of Bradley, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pauls Valley, Purcell, Slaughterville, Lindsay, Lexington, Maysville, Dibble, Wayne, Washington, Paoli, Cole, Alex, Bradley, Rosedale, Antioch, Criner, Middleberg, Payne, Whitebead and Erin Springs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO