ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleveland, Pottawatomie by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-05 09:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-05 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Custer, Washita by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 09:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-09 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Custer; Washita FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Oklahoma, southwest Oklahoma and western Oklahoma, including the following counties, in northwest Oklahoma, Blaine. In southwest Oklahoma, Caddo. In western Oklahoma, Custer, Roger Mills and Washita. * WHEN...Until 215 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1258 PM CDT, Heavy rain due to thunderstorms has occured. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Weatherford, Clinton, Hydro, Arapaho, Hammon, Corn, Custer City, Butler, Colony, Strong City, Foss Reservoir, Moorewood and Stafford. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CUSTER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleveland, Garvin, Grady, McClain by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 07:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cleveland; Garvin; Grady; McClain The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Garvin County in southern Oklahoma Southeastern Grady County in central Oklahoma Southeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma McClain County in central Oklahoma * Until 815 AM CDT. * At 730 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Dibble to 3 miles southwest of Criner to 3 miles south of Bradley, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pauls Valley, Purcell, Slaughterville, Lindsay, Lexington, Maysville, Dibble, Wayne, Washington, Paoli, Cole, Alex, Bradley, Rosedale, Antioch, Criner, Middleberg, Payne, Whitebead and Erin Springs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Atoka, Bryan, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Cotton, Garvin, Hughes by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 07:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Atoka; Bryan; Carter; Cleveland; Coal; Cotton; Garvin; Hughes; Jefferson; Johnston; Lincoln; Love; Marshall; McClain; Murray; Oklahoma; Pontotoc; Pottawatomie; Seminole; Stephens; Tillman SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 331 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OK . OKLAHOMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ATOKA BRYAN CARTER CLEVELAND COAL COTTON GARVIN HUGHES JEFFERSON JOHNSTON LINCOLN LOVE MARSHALL MCCLAIN MURRAY OKLAHOMA PONTOTOC POTTAWATOMIE SEMINOLE STEPHENS TILLMAN
ATOKA COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cleveland County, OK
City
Etowah, OK
City
Cleveland, OK
County
Pottawatomie County, OK
City
Macomb, OK
State
Oklahoma State
City
Tribbey, OK
news9.com

Severe Storms Drop Heavy Rain, Hail Across Oklahoma

Severe storms dropped hail across parts of west-central Oklahoma Wednesday morning and even spawned a Tornado Warning for Grady County at one point. Flash flooding was a concern in the Norman area by 9 a.m. If you have weather photos you can share with us safely, send them to pics@news9.net.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Flooding impacts Oklahoma after second day of heavy rainfall

Severe storms continue to move across Oklahoma, bringing another flooding threat to the Sooner State. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning around 8:40 a.m. for Grady County. The warning has since expired, and flooding has become the biggest concern throughout Oklahoma. Below is a running blog for severe...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wind#Severe Thunderstorm#Eastern Norman
Salina Post

UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm watches have expired

UPDATE 8:45 p.m. Sunday: The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., has issued a severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 3 a.m. for the following counties in our area. Marion County. McPherson County. . . . The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., has...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

High water covering some roads in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. — The severe storms have caused flooding and water-covered roadways throughout Norman. Some parts of roads near the University of Oklahoma's campus have been covered with water, causing issues for drivers in the area. KOCO 5 Reporter Zach Rael was near the intersection of Lindsey and College...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

WATCH: Crews rescue woman trapped in high water in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Fire department crews responded to multiple weather-related incidents throughout Oklahoma City following heavy rain Tuesday morning. Authorities said they have worked 28 water assists so far. They also said lightning struck two buildings – a house in the 14100 block of Southwest 104th Street and a structure in the 1100 block of West Sheridan Avenue.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

More than 2,000 homes without power throughout Green Country

People across Green Country are experiencing power outages after storms swept through overnight. According to the Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) outage map, more than two thousand people are without power in Creek, Tulsa, Rogers and Wagoner Counties. PSO said the outages are most likely. and crews are working...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Traffic conditions along I-35 could become 'unmanageable in the coming years

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Traffic conditions on I-35 in the Oklahoma City metro could become "unmanageable" in the coming years without significant action being taken, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) Chief Engineer Brian Taylor gave a presentation to commissioners on Monday about...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Stilwell man dies in head-on Adair County crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a man has died after a head-on collision in Adair County. OHP says a car was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 59 when it crossed the center line. An approaching car in the northbound lane tried to swerve to miss the collision but was hit head-on.
ADAIR COUNTY, OK
kfdi.com

Oklahoma woman killed in Turnpike crash

The Kansas Turnpike Authority said an Oklahoma woman was killed when her SUV went out of control and struck a tree, then caught fire. The crash was reported Monday in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near Emporia. KTA troopers said 31-year-old Sacha McNack of Oklahoma City was killed in...
EMPORIA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy