ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mastermind behind Central Park influenced the design of more than 200 parks, landscapes in N.J.

By Linda O’Brien
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago

Unknown New Jersey: Olmsted in N.J. — Central Park...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Native plants, spring concert, and best bets in Hudson County this weekend

Celebrate creatures whose hard work is central to the food web. The Hudson County Chapter of the Native Plant Society of NJ is partnering with Friends of Lincoln Park, Canco Park Conservancy, Jersey City Parks Coalition and the Hudson County Parks Department for a spring native plant sale Saturday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Lincoln Park West. A rain date is scheduled for Sunday, June 12.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
State
Washington State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Government
NJ.com

Flier hits mailboxes, boasting that Liberty State Park bill will deliver concert hall, stadium and more

On the same day legislation on the redesign of Liberty State Park was introduced, some Hudson County residents received a slick flier in the mail urging their support. “A Brighter, Happier, Healthier Future is in Store for Hudson County,” says the flier, which boasts that passage of the Liberty State Park Conservation, Recreation, and Community Inclusion Act will lead to construction of a 7,000-seat concert venue, a 5,000-seat stadium and a track and field stadium.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Yeah, why not in Long Branch? | Opinion

I’m not sure if you’ve heard but there was a kind of unusual showing in Long Branch two weekends ago — a crowd of about 5,000 people, mostly young and many of color, descended upon its beach and boardwalk. Oh no, please not Long Branch! Can’t rich...
LONG BRANCH, NJ
NJ.com

Flo Rida, Shaq to perform at Jersey City’s 4th of July celebration

Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop has a Good Feeling about the city’s Fourth of July celebration. Flo Rida, whose hits include “Low,” “Wild Ones” and “Good Feeling,” will be the headline performer at the day-long event at Exchange Place Downtown, the mayor, city council, Office of Cultural Affairs and Exchange Place Alliance announced Wednesday.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Park#Design#Mastermind#Capitol Building#D C Note
NJ.com

Harmonica Sunbeam spreads message of acceptance one story hour at a time

Harmonica Sunbeam, with larger-than-life blonde hair and a flowing colorful dress, was the center of attention, as one might expect. The drag performer from Jersey City has been on stage for audiences of all ages, and Wednesday morning it was a labor of love: a group of tots and their parents at the Hoboken Library-sponsored Drag Queen Story Hour.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
Eater

D.C.’s Newest Mini-Golf Bar Looks Wild

D.C.’s golf bar game continues to soar with the arrival of Puttery in Penn Quarter later this month, complete with lots of pizza and themed cocktails that compliment each immersive course. The new putt-putt pad slides into the former home of International Spy Museum (800 F Street NW). Drive...
RESTAURANTS
DCist

A Dozen Day Trips To Escape D.C. This Summer

“Summertime and the livin’ is easy” …if you know how to escape the sweltering city at a moment’s notice, that is. This summer, take advantage of the District’s location — just an hour-ish drive east to fantastic public beaches and waterways (thank you, Chesapeake Bay) and about an hour in the other direction to the rolling foothills of Shenandoah National Park — and treat each day like a mini-vacation.
TRAVEL
NJ.com

Iraq veteran: I am more afraid to teach high school in New Jersey than serve in a war zone | Opinion

I am more afraid to teach in high school than the time when I served in Iraq. With my Ph.D minor in Arabic, I applied to the National Security Agency after 9/11 and would work there for four years. In 2004, I served in Iraq, earning the Global War on Terrorism Civilian Service Medal for my contributions there. I left the NSA in 2006 to pursue a career as a Latin teacher.
MILITARY
NJ.com

NJ Cannabis Insider 2022 Awards: Lifetime Achievement winner revealed

On June 9, NJ Cannabis Insider hosts the Garden State’s first-ever cannabis awards gala, celebrating the individuals and companies that helped shape the industry. The formal affair at the Carteret Performing Arts Center will be unlike anything seen before in New Jersey’s cannabis space. A Who’s Who of established and up-and-coming cast of power players will come together for one night to recognize excellence and achievements in the space over the last 12 months.
CARTERET, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
197K+
Followers
111K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy