Apartment resident falls asleep, wakes up to fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Fire Department (EFD) was called out to the 500 block of South New York Ave after midnight on June 5 for an apartment fire. Firefighters arrived to find a stove top fire and put the fire out in about five minutes.

At least one 911 call was received for the fire as a passerby called the fire in saying they could smell smoke. The apartment resident told firefighters he had turned on the oven to cook but fell asleep.

The resident was awakened by “the heat” and tried to put out the fire according to EFD. When he couldn’t put out the fire, he got out of the apartment.

The Fire Investigator ruled the fire as accidental. Damage was contained to the kitchen area with severe fire damage to kitchen cabinets along with smoke and heat damage to the rest of the apartment.

EFD chief Mike Larson said the resident did suffer from inhaling smoke and was taken to Deaconess Midtown by ambulance. No fire fighters were injured said the chief.

The resident of the apartment will be displaced and the Red Cross was notified.

