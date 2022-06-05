ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Two teenagers dead after shooting in north Columbus

By Orri Benatar, Maeve Walsh
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f2ZTA_0g1AnWGS00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two teenage boys are dead after a shooting on the city’s far north side, according to Columbus police.

Around 11 p.m. Friday, Columbus police officers went to N. Hamilton Rd. and Warner Rd. on the report of a shooting and found 15-year-old Mahky Andrews inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

12-year-old boy reported missing from Hilliard

Andrews was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:14 p.m., according to Columbus police.

Police said officers were told of a second victim at the 5600 block of Caledonia Drive, where police say it’s believed the shooting took place.

At Caledonia Dr., officers found 18-year-old Layton Ridgedell lying unresponsive in a parking lot with his death being pronounced at 11:27 p.m., according to CPD.

These were the 55th and 56th homicides in Columbus in 2022.

Columbus Police continues to investigate and asks anyone with information to contact CPD at 614-645-4730 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
10TV

1 critically injured in southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition following a shooting in southeast Columbus on Wednesday. The shooting happened in the 4600 block of Janis Drive around 2:20 p.m., according to police. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center. Police did not provide any additional information about...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

14-year-old injured in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 14-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in east Columbus overnight Tuesday, according to Columbus Police. CPD states officers went to the 5000 block of E. Livingston Ave. just after 12:15 a.m. and found the teenager with a gunshot wound to the back of his leg. He was transported to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Six teens arrested after Columbus car pursuit ends in Newark

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Six teenagers were arrested Tuesday morning after a car chase that began in north Columbus and ended in Newark, according to Columbus police and the Licking County Sheriff’s Office. According to Columbus police, a pursuit began on Karl Road and SR-161 at around 10:30 a.m. before concluding on Burt Avenue. The […]
NEWARK, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Hamilton, OH
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WDTN

Police: Shooting victim dropped off at local hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The victim missing from the scene of a shooting appeared at a local hospital Wednesday afternoon. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police received a call just after 1 p.m. that one person had been shot. Officers responded to the 1900 block of Republic Drive, however, when crews arrived there was […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Double-homicide suspect fatally shot by deputy at gas station

UPDATE: The man fatally show has been identified. Follow this link for the latest. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man suspected of murdering two others is dead after being shot Tuesday night by a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy at a gas station on the Northeast Side. According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting involved a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Wcmh#Warner Rd#Caledonia Dr#Cpd#Columbus Police
WTRF- 7News

Ohio helicopter crash kills woman, leaves husband in critical condition

Authorities say a woman was killed and her husband was critically injured in the fiery crash Tuesday of a helicopter at their southwest Ohio home. The crash occurred around 9:40 a.m. near Greenville, roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Dayton near the Indiana border. The Darke County sheriff’s office says 34-year-old Charles Zimmer was […]
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDTN

WATCH: DPD looking for attempted purse snatcher

The attempted theft happened in the 900 block of Brandt Pike just after 5 a.m. Police said an unknown suspect arrived to the area in a dark-colored, four-door vehicle. The person waited in the vehicle until the victim showed up and then tried to steal her purse. The suspect then fled the scene after the unsuccessful theft.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

‘Rare’ vape pen with meth mixture found in Ohio

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WCMH) – Calling it a rare and dangerous substance, the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office said it has never seen something like this before: a vape pen containing methamphetamine. The sheriff’s office first found the pen — also known as an e-cigarette — when deputies searched someone after arresting them on Thursday. Detectives did […]
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

WDTN

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy