Arco, ID

Summer operations at Craters of the Moon

By News Team
 3 days ago
ARCO, Idaho (KIFI) – Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve has begun summer hours of
operation.

Summer hours run through September 30.

  • Bookstore and Museum: The Craters of the Moon Natural History Association Bookstore and park museum will be open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Park films are available on request.
  • Ranger Visitor Center Information Tent: The Information Tent, in front of the visitor center, will be open daily, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Park rangers will be on duty and will provide trail information, maps, park and area information, free cave permits, and free backcountry permits.
  • Campground: The 42-site Lava Flow Campground is open on a first come, first served basis. The water is currently not turned on and will once weather conditions allow.
  • Cave Area : Indian Tunnel and Dewdrop are open. Beauty Cave and Boy Scout Tunnel are currently closed due to hazardous conditions and are expected to open once conditions allow. Free cave permits are required and are available at the Bookstore and Information Tent.
  • Ranger Programs: A variety of free ranger guided hikes, talks, astronomy programs, and campground evening programs will be available beginning June 6. Call or check the website for details.
  • Special Events: Retired National Park Service geologist and educator, Doug Owen, in partnership with the Craters of the Moon Natural History Association will offer two wildflower walks and two nature and wildlife workshops. The wildflower walks will occur on June 4 and June 11 and are limited to 25 people. Reservations are required with a suggested donation of $5. It recommended that you purchase the $2.50 park wildflower guide, available in the bookstore. The photography workshop on June 17 and 18 is limited to 15 people. Reservations are required with a suggested donation of $10. Call 208-527-1335 to make a reservation or email crmo_information@nps.gov.

